Community briefs: National Robotics Week events, Day Worker Center reopens and student artwork on display

After months of virtual operations, the Day Worker Center of Mountain View announced that it’s shifting back to serving the community in person as of April 3.

InOrbit Inc. is a software company dedicated to cloud-based robot operations. The company announced its new Robot Space , located at 293 Castro Street, in early February. The new storefront is a community space, product showroom and concept store all in one, the company said, with a goal to give its visitors a chance to see robots in action.

"Join us all week long in-store for activities, like planning a TurtleBot mission, desktop 3D printing, meeting RoboGames competitors, and a ‘GenAI’ talk hosted by the Berkeley Haas Alumni Network Silicon Valley Chapter,” InOrbit wrote in a statement. “All are free and drop-in except the GenAI talk.”

In honor of National Robotics Week, the InOrbit Robot Space in downtown Mountain View is inviting the public to come learn more about robots and "demystify how modern robots are working with society," the company announced.

Mountain View High School is inviting the community to come see how young minds are expressing their creativity.

To hire a day worker, community members can use the Day Worker Center’s online form , give the Center a call at 650-903-4102, or visit in person at 113 Escuela Ave. in Mountain View. The Center is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We want to express our gratitude to all our members and supporters for their patience and continued support during these challenging times,” the Center added. “Your contributions have been crucial to keeping our operations going, and we are committed to serving the community to the best of our abilities."

The Center said it looks forward to resuming in-person services and programs, including job placement, language classes and more.

“Our team has been working hard to ensure that we can safely provide our services to the community,” the Day Worker Center wrote in a statement. “We will be following all necessary health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of our members and staff.”

According to event organizers , hundreds of artworks will be on display, created by students who are enrolled in classes including AP Studio Art, ceramics, drawing, painting, photography and more.

The 2023 Student Art Show will be held in the Mountain View High School Library starting April 17 and run through the 27th, available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The opening reception will be held Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Community briefs: National Robotics Week events, Day Worker Center reopens and student artwork on display