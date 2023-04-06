News

Community briefs: National Robotics Week events, Day Worker Center reopens and student artwork on display

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 6, 2023, 1:11 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The InOrbit Robot Space gives the community a place to gather and learn about robots in action. Courtesy InOrbit.

InOrbit Robot Space to host events in celebration of National Robotics Week

In honor of National Robotics Week, the InOrbit Robot Space in downtown Mountain View is inviting the public to come learn more about robots and "demystify how modern robots are working with society," the company announced.

"Join us all week long in-store for activities, like planning a TurtleBot mission, desktop 3D printing, meeting RoboGames competitors, and a ‘GenAI’ talk hosted by the Berkeley Haas Alumni Network Silicon Valley Chapter,” InOrbit wrote in a statement. “All are free and drop-in except the GenAI talk.”

National Robotics Week runs from April 8 to 16. For a complete list of National Robotics Week events at the InOrbit Robot Space visit the company’s website.

InOrbit Inc. is a software company dedicated to cloud-based robot operations. The company announced its new Robot Space, located at 293 Castro Street, in early February. The new storefront is a community space, product showroom and concept store all in one, the company said, with a goal to give its visitors a chance to see robots in action.

Day Worker Center opens its doors to the public again

After months of virtual operations, the Day Worker Center of Mountain View announced that it’s shifting back to serving the community in person as of April 3.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

“Our team has been working hard to ensure that we can safely provide our services to the community,” the Day Worker Center wrote in a statement. “We will be following all necessary health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of our members and staff.”

The Center said it looks forward to resuming in-person services and programs, including job placement, language classes and more.

“We want to express our gratitude to all our members and supporters for their patience and continued support during these challenging times,” the Center added. “Your contributions have been crucial to keeping our operations going, and we are committed to serving the community to the best of our abilities."

To hire a day worker, community members can use the Day Worker Center’s online form, give the Center a call at 650-903-4102, or visit in person at 113 Escuela Ave. in Mountain View. The Center is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Mountain View High School hosts annual Student Art Show

Mountain View High School is inviting the community to come see how young minds are expressing their creativity.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

The 2023 Student Art Show will be held in the Mountain View High School Library starting April 17 and run through the 27th, available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The opening reception will be held Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The library is located at 3535 Truman Ave., and event admission is free.

According to event organizers, hundreds of artworks will be on display, created by students who are enrolled in classes including AP Studio Art, ceramics, drawing, painting, photography and more.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Community briefs: National Robotics Week events, Day Worker Center reopens and student artwork on display

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 6, 2023, 1:11 pm

InOrbit Robot Space to host events in celebration of National Robotics Week

In honor of National Robotics Week, the InOrbit Robot Space in downtown Mountain View is inviting the public to come learn more about robots and "demystify how modern robots are working with society," the company announced.

"Join us all week long in-store for activities, like planning a TurtleBot mission, desktop 3D printing, meeting RoboGames competitors, and a ‘GenAI’ talk hosted by the Berkeley Haas Alumni Network Silicon Valley Chapter,” InOrbit wrote in a statement. “All are free and drop-in except the GenAI talk.”

National Robotics Week runs from April 8 to 16. For a complete list of National Robotics Week events at the InOrbit Robot Space visit the company’s website.

InOrbit Inc. is a software company dedicated to cloud-based robot operations. The company announced its new Robot Space, located at 293 Castro Street, in early February. The new storefront is a community space, product showroom and concept store all in one, the company said, with a goal to give its visitors a chance to see robots in action.

Day Worker Center opens its doors to the public again

After months of virtual operations, the Day Worker Center of Mountain View announced that it’s shifting back to serving the community in person as of April 3.

“Our team has been working hard to ensure that we can safely provide our services to the community,” the Day Worker Center wrote in a statement. “We will be following all necessary health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of our members and staff.”

The Center said it looks forward to resuming in-person services and programs, including job placement, language classes and more.

“We want to express our gratitude to all our members and supporters for their patience and continued support during these challenging times,” the Center added. “Your contributions have been crucial to keeping our operations going, and we are committed to serving the community to the best of our abilities."

To hire a day worker, community members can use the Day Worker Center’s online form, give the Center a call at 650-903-4102, or visit in person at 113 Escuela Ave. in Mountain View. The Center is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Mountain View High School hosts annual Student Art Show

Mountain View High School is inviting the community to come see how young minds are expressing their creativity.

The 2023 Student Art Show will be held in the Mountain View High School Library starting April 17 and run through the 27th, available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The opening reception will be held Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The library is located at 3535 Truman Ave., and event admission is free.

According to event organizers, hundreds of artworks will be on display, created by students who are enrolled in classes including AP Studio Art, ceramics, drawing, painting, photography and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.