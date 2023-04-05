News

Between a ruptured gas line and a cooking mishap, the Mountain View Fire Department had a busy start to the week

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

It’s been an eventful past 24 hours for the Mountain View Fire Department: Crews started Tuesday morning by responding to a ruptured natural gas line, and then treated moderate injuries resulting from a cooking mishap later that evening.

A gas line ruptured on April 4 on Garcia Avenue in Mountain View. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

Just before 8 a.m. on April 4, dispatchers received a 911 call from 2601 Garcia Ave., reporting that a construction crew hit and ruptured a natural gas line nearby.

Units were dispatched right away and arrived on scene at 8:04 a.m., where they found about 67 construction workers had already evacuated from the site to a nearby parking lot, a city statement said. Mountain View police closed traffic in both directions of Bayshore Parkway as well as westbound Garcia Avenue while fire units were on scene.

"Fire crews deployed a charged water line to protect the scene from the potential ignition of flammable gas," city officials said. "A PG&E crew arrived on the scene and inserted a plug in the broken two-inch plastic distribution line to stop the flow of natural gas."

The broken pipe was under control by 9:15 a.m., the statement said, and there were no reported injuries. Construction workers returned to the job site, and traffic was reopened on westbound Garcia Avenue and northbound Bayshore Parkway while PG&E crews continued to work.

Later that same day, dispatchers received a call reporting an electric fire in a multi-family residence in the 800 block of East El Camino Real.

"The reporting party stated their electric oven exploded, injuring a family member," a city statement said.

A cooking mishap on April 4 caused moderate injuries to one adult in the 800 Block of East El Camino Real in Mountain View. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

Fire units were dispatched right after the call came in at 5:17 p.m. and arrived on the scene a few minutes later to find that an electrical fire caused moderate injuries to one adult while they were using an electric range. There was no fire or smoke extension into the unit, and the only property damage was to the electric range and frying pan.

The injuries were caused by hot cooking oil splattering, and the adult patient was first treated on scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

City officials pointed to the National Fire Protection Association as a helpful resource for what to do if you encounter a cooking fire, which according to the association is the number one cause of home fires and injuries.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

