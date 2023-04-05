Between a ruptured gas line and a cooking mishap, the Mountain View Fire Department had a busy start to the week

It’s been an eventful past 24 hours for the Mountain View Fire Department: Crews started Tuesday morning by responding to a ruptured natural gas line, and then treated moderate injuries resulting from a cooking mishap later that evening.

Just before 8 a.m. on April 4, dispatchers received a 911 call from 2601 Garcia Ave., reporting that a construction crew hit and ruptured a natural gas line nearby.

Units were dispatched right away and arrived on scene at 8:04 a.m., where they found about 67 construction workers had already evacuated from the site to a nearby parking lot, a city statement said. Mountain View police closed traffic in both directions of Bayshore Parkway as well as westbound Garcia Avenue while fire units were on scene.

"Fire crews deployed a charged water line to protect the scene from the potential ignition of flammable gas," city officials said. "A PG&E crew arrived on the scene and inserted a plug in the broken two-inch plastic distribution line to stop the flow of natural gas."

The broken pipe was under control by 9:15 a.m., the statement said, and there were no reported injuries. Construction workers returned to the job site, and traffic was reopened on westbound Garcia Avenue and northbound Bayshore Parkway while PG&E crews continued to work.