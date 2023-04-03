News

Santa Clara County relaxes COVID rules

Masks no longer required in state's high-risk and health care facilities

by Joshua Ram / San Jose Spotlight

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 3, 2023, 3:45 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Wylie Pang self-administers a nasal swab at a COVID-19 test site run by Santa Clara County while county librarian Sarah Neeri, who is working at the site, watches at the Center for Performing Arts in Mountain View on Jan. 24, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Santa Clara County is grappling with how to implement the latest COVID-19 changes, as the state lifts rules on masking and vaccinations in April.

The county will follow new state guidelines starting Monday, April 3, as California loosens requirements, but officials are cautious a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the state's COVID-19 emergency over.

Masks will no longer be required in California's high-risk and health care facilities including jails, homeless shelters and long-term care homes. Health care workers will no longer be required to get vaccinated for COVID, and people with the virus can end isolation after five days, among other changes.

A county health department spokesperson said there are still serious threats to people with certain medical conditions and for those who need vital health care services, especially during high transmission periods.

"In general, the county's public health officer is aligning local requirements with state and federal COVID rules and guidance," the spokesperson told San Jose Spotlight.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The county has issued an updated health order requiring masking in health care settings during the winter — Nov. 1 to March 31 — in order to protect people from disease and prevent the overcrowding of hospitals. County officials also strongly advise health care facilities to closely monitor local and internal data, and set masking requirements and other policies that best protect their patients and ensure ongoing access to critical services during periods when risk is high. The county's COVID dashboard will continue to operate and post data pertaining to the virus.

Santa Clara County has been at the forefront of the country's governmental response to COVID and was first in the nation to declare COVID-19 a public health emergency on Feb. 10, 2020, when there were two confirmed cases of the disease in the county and 13 confirmed nationwide.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of global health, infectious diseases and epidemiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine, said COVID isn't gone and it's important to keep monitoring trends, which includes assessing the need for additional boosters.

"Given the high degree of population immunity from infection and vaccination this is the right time to lift the emergency measures," she told San Jose Spotlight.

She said the number of people who have gotten booster shots is still low and she urges residents to get them.

County data shows only 33% of eligible residents have received the updated bivalent COVID booster, and 12% have not completed the initial series of COVID vaccines. Only 25% of the eligible population statewide has received the bivalent booster.

Maldonado added that masking has been an effective tool in reducing disease transmission and that health care workers should be vaccinated in order to maintain protective immunity among patients and staff.

Santa Clara County health officials highlighted that federal rules still require all Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers to ensure that applicable health care staff are vaccinated for COVID.

While major strides have been made in responding to the virus, Santa Clara County is stressing that COVID is still being detected at medium levels in wastewater samples and officials strongly recommend people wear masks indoors in crowded or high-risk settings, such as health care facilities or nursing homes.

Local updates on COVID-19 are available from the county at covid19.sccgov.org.

This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important covid news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Santa Clara County relaxes COVID rules

Masks no longer required in state's high-risk and health care facilities

by Joshua Ram / San Jose Spotlight /

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 3, 2023, 3:45 pm

Santa Clara County is grappling with how to implement the latest COVID-19 changes, as the state lifts rules on masking and vaccinations in April.

The county will follow new state guidelines starting Monday, April 3, as California loosens requirements, but officials are cautious a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the state's COVID-19 emergency over.

Masks will no longer be required in California's high-risk and health care facilities including jails, homeless shelters and long-term care homes. Health care workers will no longer be required to get vaccinated for COVID, and people with the virus can end isolation after five days, among other changes.

A county health department spokesperson said there are still serious threats to people with certain medical conditions and for those who need vital health care services, especially during high transmission periods.

"In general, the county's public health officer is aligning local requirements with state and federal COVID rules and guidance," the spokesperson told San Jose Spotlight.

The county has issued an updated health order requiring masking in health care settings during the winter — Nov. 1 to March 31 — in order to protect people from disease and prevent the overcrowding of hospitals. County officials also strongly advise health care facilities to closely monitor local and internal data, and set masking requirements and other policies that best protect their patients and ensure ongoing access to critical services during periods when risk is high. The county's COVID dashboard will continue to operate and post data pertaining to the virus.

Santa Clara County has been at the forefront of the country's governmental response to COVID and was first in the nation to declare COVID-19 a public health emergency on Feb. 10, 2020, when there were two confirmed cases of the disease in the county and 13 confirmed nationwide.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of global health, infectious diseases and epidemiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine, said COVID isn't gone and it's important to keep monitoring trends, which includes assessing the need for additional boosters.

"Given the high degree of population immunity from infection and vaccination this is the right time to lift the emergency measures," she told San Jose Spotlight.

She said the number of people who have gotten booster shots is still low and she urges residents to get them.

County data shows only 33% of eligible residents have received the updated bivalent COVID booster, and 12% have not completed the initial series of COVID vaccines. Only 25% of the eligible population statewide has received the bivalent booster.

Maldonado added that masking has been an effective tool in reducing disease transmission and that health care workers should be vaccinated in order to maintain protective immunity among patients and staff.

Santa Clara County health officials highlighted that federal rules still require all Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers to ensure that applicable health care staff are vaccinated for COVID.

While major strides have been made in responding to the virus, Santa Clara County is stressing that COVID is still being detected at medium levels in wastewater samples and officials strongly recommend people wear masks indoors in crowded or high-risk settings, such as health care facilities or nursing homes.

Local updates on COVID-19 are available from the county at covid19.sccgov.org.

This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.