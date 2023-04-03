Santa Clara County relaxes COVID rules

A county health department spokesperson said there are still serious threats to people with certain medical conditions and for those who need vital health care services, especially during high transmission periods.

Masks will no longer be required in California's high-risk and health care facilities including jails, homeless shelters and long-term care homes. Health care workers will no longer be required to get vaccinated for COVID, and people with the virus can end isolation after five days, among other changes.

The county will follow new state guidelines starting Monday, April 3, as California loosens requirements, but officials are cautious a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the state's COVID-19 emergency over .

Santa Clara County is grappling with how to implement the latest COVID-19 changes, as the state lifts rules on masking and vaccinations in April.

While major strides have been made in responding to the virus, Santa Clara County is stressing that COVID is still being detected at medium levels in wastewater samples and officials strongly recommend people wear masks indoors in crowded or high-risk settings, such as health care facilities or nursing homes.

Santa Clara County health officials highlighted that federal rules still require all Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers to ensure that applicable health care staff are vaccinated for COVID.

Maldonado added that masking has been an effective tool in reducing disease transmission and that health care workers should be vaccinated in order to maintain protective immunity among patients and staff.

County data shows only 33% of eligible residents have received the updated bivalent COVID booster, and 12% have not completed the initial series of COVID vaccines. Only 25% of the eligible population statewide has received the bivalent booster.

She said the number of people who have gotten booster shots is still low and she urges residents to get them.

"Given the high degree of population immunity from infection and vaccination this is the right time to lift the emergency measures," she told San Jose Spotlight.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of global health, infectious diseases and epidemiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine, said COVID isn't gone and it's important to keep monitoring trends, which includes assessing the need for additional boosters.

Santa Clara County has been at the forefront of the country's governmental response to COVID and was first in the nation to declare COVID-19 a public health emergency on Feb. 10, 2020, when there were two confirmed cases of the disease in the county and 13 confirmed nationwide.

The county has issued an updated health order requiring masking in health care settings during the winter — Nov. 1 to March 31 — in order to protect people from disease and prevent the overcrowding of hospitals. County officials also strongly advise health care facilities to closely monitor local and internal data, and set masking requirements and other policies that best protect their patients and ensure ongoing access to critical services during periods when risk is high. The county's COVID dashboard will continue to operate and post data pertaining to the virus.

Santa Clara County relaxes COVID rules

Masks no longer required in state's high-risk and health care facilities