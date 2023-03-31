Linden Tree Books celebrates launch of Betty C. Tang's graphic novel 'Parachute Kids'

Comic artist and author Betty C. Tang has gone from secretly reading mangas under the covers as a kid to creating graphic novels for a new generation of kids to stay up late reading.

On April 2, Tang will be on hand at Linden Tree Books in Los Altos to mark the launch of her new graphic novel, "Parachute Kids," about three young siblings from Taiwan who must start a new life on their own in California.

The book, aimed at readers ages 9 to 12, was inspired by Tang's own childhood as a "parachute kid." After graduating from CalArts, Tang spent 25 years in animation, working at studios that included DisneyTV and Dreamworks, according to her website. She co-directed the animated film "Where's the Dragon?" in Beijing, China, and was also an illustrator for the New York Times bestselling graphic novel "JACKY HA-HA" published in 2020.

April 2, 11 a.m. at Linden Tree Books, 265 State St., Los Altos. lindentreebooks.com.