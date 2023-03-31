Arts

Gallery hosts reception to bid farewell to longtime member artist

Artist Tove Norlander has shown her work at Gallery 9 for nearly 50 years

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Artist Tove Norlander draws on Scandinavian influences in her jewelry. Courtesy Tove Norlander.

Gallery 9 in Los Altos is hosting a reception April 1 to bid a fond farewell to departing artist Tove Norlander, who has shown her jewelry at the gallery since 1976. Norlander draws on her Norwegian heritage to create simple, streamlined pieces in gold and silver using the lost wax casting method, according to her website. She has exhibited her work internationally and also sold some of her pieces at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

The reception also marks the closing of "Horizons," the gallery's March show that featured paintings by Cecilia Mases that took inspiration from both the California coast and scenes around Scandinavia.

A closing reception for Tove Norlander and Cecilia Mases takes place April 1, 2 to 5 p.m. at Gallery 9, 143 Main St., Los Altos. gallery9losaltos.com.

Paintings by Cecilia Mases featured in a recent solo show at Gallery 9 draw inspiration from the California coast and Scandinavian scenes. Courtesy Cecilia Mases.

Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

