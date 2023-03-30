News

Life Moves Mountain View aims to house people in just three months. Experts say that its model doesn't work

Read our two-part investigation into the interim shelter program and hear how we reported the story

by Magali Gauthier and Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

LifeMoves Chief Executive Officer Aubrey Merriman speaks at the opening of LifeMoves Mountain View in May 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

When Menlo Park-based nonprofit LifeMoves opened its interim shelter program in Mountain View in 2021, it came with high hopes of making homelessness a thing of the past.

Our monthslong investigation found that the program is struggling to house its clients as quickly or effectively as it set out to do. There are also deeper, systemic barriers that make it difficult for any interim shelter model like LifeMoves Mountain View to succeed.

Client stories and county data show LifeMoves Mountain View is falling short of its promises

Former LifeMoves Mountain View client Brigitte Barron pets her dog, Dolce, at Greer Park in Palo Alto in August 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

After interviews with more than 15 former and current clients, as well as review of city staff emails, court documents, police reports and program exit data, our investigation found that LifeMoves Mountain View isn't meeting many of its promises. Multiple clients said they never received specialized support in their search for housing, their grievances went unheard, and that conflict was mishandled by both program directors and staff.

And according to county data, LifeMoves Mountain View places clients in permanent housing at a significantly lower rate than other interim shelter programs in the county, ranking close to the bottom.

Read the first installment of our investigation.

Without enough affordable housing, interim shelters struggle to succeed

Former LifeMoves Mountain View client John Swangler sits in the parking lot where he set up camp after leaving the program without finding housing. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Underlying the challenges that LifeMoves faces in getting its residents housed is something that experts and advocates say no shelter or city can fix on its own: There's simply not enough affordable housing in the Bay Area for everyone who needs it.

Read the second installment of our investigation.

Five key takeaways

Community members visit family units at the opening of LifeMoves Mountain View in May 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Don't have time to read the full stories? Check out our top findings.

How we reported this story

Visual Journalist Magali Gauthier and Staff Writer Malea Martin explain how they investigated the story, found sources and put it all together.

