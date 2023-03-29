Most recent storm blew through with fewer power outages, PG&E says

Power outage problems amid wet and windy weather in the Bay Area on Tuesday were far less than from recent storms, according to numbers released by PG&E.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, only about 1,700 PG&E customers around the Bay Area remained without power.

Over 6,000 PG&E customers were without power around the Bay Area at noon, the utility said.

At 4 p.m., the majority of the outages were in the East Bay, where 783 customers were without power. There were also 343 customers affected along the Peninsula, 70 in San Francisco, 226 in the South Bay and 355 in the North Bay, PG&E officials said.

The storm that arrived in the Bay Area on March 21 initially left more than 100,000 PG&E customers without power as winds exceeding 50 mph blew through the region.