Community briefs: El Camino Health ends vaccine program, Mountain View seeks input on new site and local organization hosts community discussion

“The decision to end testing comes one month after California lifted its COVID State of Emergency and Santa Clara County ended its mass vaccine and testing site,” the district wrote. “Health care providers and pharmacies throughout Santa Clara County now have enough capacity to provide residents with access to testing and vaccinations.”

The program will officially end on April 15. On the same day, 500 at-home antigen test kits will become available to community members.

For the past three years, the healthcare district has administered more than 63,000 vaccines and 53,000 tests, the district said in a March 29 statement. More than $1.4 million was invested toward this effort since the pandemic started.

“Join us for conversations about mental health, housing and homelessness, universal basic income, local philanthropy and more, and how to establish a path forward for community advocacy and service.”

“We are bringing together community leaders, activists, philanthropists, and residents from Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, and Mountain View to discuss the important issues facing the communities we serve,” the organization said.

The event, “Community Convening: Building Community Vibrancy,” will be on April 6 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Community Center, located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. It’s free to attend and continental breakfast will be provided.

“Staff will assess the input received during beta testing and make enhancements, when possible, in preparation for launching the new website,” the statement said. “The new MountainView.gov is anticipated to go live this spring.”

The focus groups will take place at the library, located at 585 Franklin St., and are limited to 10 individuals for each session.

Finally, the public has the option to attend one of three Beta Website Focus Group sessions, in which participants will test the site’s functionality.

Community members can also test out the new website in-person at the Mountain View Public Library, Mountain View Senior Center and The View Teen Center.

First, people can explore the beta site and take an online survey, available in English , Spanish and Chinese , to provide feedback on the new site. The survey is available until 5 p.m. on April 18.

Over the next few weeks, city staff will conduct public beta testing. There are a few ways the community can get involved.

The new website aims to make it easier for the city to share information with the public. The new site will feature “intuitive navigation, improved search functionality, advanced email notification customization, upgraded web accessibility for better online inclusion, and responsive design that automatically adapts to various devices, including desktop, tablet and mobile.”

“The website redesign project entails the replacement of an eight-year-old City website as well as the creation of dedicated sites for Economic Development, the Mountain View Public Library and the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts,” a city statement said.

The City of Mountain announced that it has launched a beta website, Beta.MountainView.gov , to gather public input for the city’s new website.

The statement added that testing, vaccines and therapeutic treatments are still available at El Camino Health’s outpatient pharmacies.

Community briefs: El Camino Health ends vaccine program, Mountain View seeks input on new site and local organization hosts community discussion