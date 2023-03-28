Mountain View City Council meeting postponed due to new Brown Act rules

The Mountain View City Council meeting slated for tonight has been postponed due to new California rules that require a majority of council members to be present in person.

The meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at 5 p.m., and is now rescheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m.

"This is due to the new Brown Act meeting rules that require a quorum of the governing body to be in person if there are also members attending the meeting remotely," the city said in a statement. "At least four council members need to be in attendance in person for a quorum of the Mountain View City Council," which has seven total members.

Three council members are currently out of town attending a conference and had planned to attend the meeting remotely. A fourth council member is not able to attend in person due to illness, meaning the council would not have a quorum of at least four in-person council members.

The Brown Act is a California law that guarantees the public's right to attend and participate in local legislative body meetings.