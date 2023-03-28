A man allegedly held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her multiple times in his downtown Mountain View apartment in January

The group started their night at Opal Social Club in downtown Mountain View before making their way to the Monte Carlo night club across the street. The victim recalled feeling slightly buzzed, but not drunk, when the group got to Monte Carlo, the investigative report states. Once inside the club, the group ordered and drank some tequila.

Bermudez, 32, was living in an apartment located on the top floor of 201 Castro St. in downtown Mountain View, which is where the rape occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 8, according to a Mountain View Police Department investigative report. He was arrested at his job – Ristorante Don Giovanni, where he worked as a chef for six months – later that morning.

An investigative report into a rape case reveals new details about the January incident when a man allegedly held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her multiple times in his downtown Mountain View apartment. The suspect, Henry Dennys Bermudez, has his next hearing slated for April 4.

Bermudez later admitted in a police interview that he had grabbed her by the neck to choke her in what he described as a sexual manner. He also admitted to having sex with her, which he claimed was consensual, the report said.

The victim was able to escape when Bermudez eventually got up to go to the bathroom. As he went to the bathroom, the victim noticed that he had a long scar on his left arm, which was later used to identify him as the suspect. The victim used the emergency exit stairs to get out of the building, and then flagged down a passerby, who loaned the victim a cell phone to call her husband. At 9:11 a.m. on Jan. 8, Mountain View Police Sgt. Jeff Reed was flagged down by the victim, who told him that she was held against her will and raped.

According to the victim’s account, she asked Bermudez where she was and told him that she wanted to leave. She said that Bermudez told her she couldn’t leave, and referred to her as his property. The victim said she tried to get up to leave, but Bermudez grabbed her and threw her on his bed. The victim said that Bermudez raped her multiple times throughout the night, despite her repeatedly telling him that she did not want to have sex with him and attempting to fight him off.

The victim recalled having two shots before dancing for about 30 minutes. Soon after, she told investigators, she blacked out. The next thing the victim remembers is waking up naked next to suspect Bermudez, who was also naked and lying next to her.

Bermudez said he did not consider calling the paramedics or police. Instead, he said he put the passed-out victim in his shower to wash her off, taking off her clothes. Bermudez then admitted to having sex with the victim, which he claims was consensual. However, the report states, by the suspect’s own admission he saw the victim was so intoxicated that she could not give consent.

Bermudez claims that he first encountered the victim in the early morning hours of Jan. 8. He said she was surrounded by three men who she appeared to be trying to get away from. He claims that the victim asked him for help and if she could use his bathroom, so he let her into his apartment. Bermudez told investigators that he found the victim passed out in his bathroom with feces all over her body and the restroom. However, investigators found no evidence of that when they later searched his residence.

