Mountain View hunkers down for yet another storm

Yet another big storm is forecast to blow through the Bay Area this week, with the biggest impacts expected throughout the day Tuesday, March 28.

The wet, windy weather will likely arrive late Monday, March 27 and slowly taper off by Thursday.

The San Francisco Peninsula, the East Bay and South Bay valleys can expect from between a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain as the weather moves south across the region in bands, with a possible break expected before Wednesday's showers.

Mountain View officials told the Voice that the city will activate its Emergency Operations Center Tuesday due to the forecasted storm.

"With heavy rain and strong winds, it’s always a possibility that the city may have to close trails if it’s unsafe for the public due to storm debris," the statement added.