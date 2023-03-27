Mountain View hunkers down for yet another storm

Yet another big storm is forecast to blow through the Bay Area this week, with the biggest impacts expected throughout the day Tuesday, March 28.
The wet, windy weather will likely arrive late Monday, March 27 and slowly taper off by Thursday.
The San Francisco Peninsula, the East Bay and South Bay valleys can expect from between a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain as the weather moves south across the region in bands, with a possible break expected before Wednesday's showers.
Mountain View officials told the Voice that the city will activate its Emergency Operations Center Tuesday due to the forecasted storm.
"With heavy rain and strong winds, it’s always a possibility that the city may have to close trails if it’s unsafe for the public due to storm debris," the statement added.
Stevens Creek and Permanente Creek trails were both closed during the last rainstorm, and reopened last Thursday, March 23.
"Parks staff cleaned storm debris off both trails and 2 inches of silt from the Permanente Creek trail, making them safe for the public," a city statement said last week.
"The city’s Office of Emergency Services takes a proactive approach for addressing various risks, threats and vulnerabilities through emergency planning and training exercises," city officials said Monday. "These actions help maintain the city’s readiness for planning and mitigating the impacts of an emergency situation, including severe weather events."
The highest rainfall totals -- up to 4 inches -- are expected in the North Bay's coastal and interior mountains, the highest peaks in the Santa Cruz Mountains and in the Santa Lucia range in San Benito and Monterey counties, which could also see some snowfall.
On Monday morning the National Weather Service expanded its wind advisory beyond the coast to include hilly areas in the interior North Bay, East Bay and eastern Santa Clara County.
Forecasts are showing peak wind gusts reaching 55 miles per hour with stronger gusts possible at higher elevations.
In addition to the cold, wet and windy conditions, coastal areas will see an increase flood danger as a storm surge of one to two feet results in "astronomical high tide levels" that should peak at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday and 1:18 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
