Man dies following car collision on Charleston Road

Pedestrian was struck near Palo Alto-Mountain View border

by Grace Doerfler / Palo Alto Weekly

Police are looking for witnesses in a Monday morning collision in Palo Alto where a driver struck a pedestrian who died the next day.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was heading west in a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck that struck a pedestrian in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of East Charleston Road and Commercial Street shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, March 20, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a press release. The driver had stopped in front of a stop sign and prepared to make a right turn onto Charleston prior to the collision.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, fell backwards and struck his head on the pavement, according to the press release. The driver called 911, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Officers and personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department and the Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office has not yet released the man's name as of Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to the police department via email to [email protected] or via text or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

