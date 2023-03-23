Community briefs: Teen career fair, student walk-a-thon and a downtown Mountain View scavenger hunt

Teens can register for the event here , and use the code #18567 to reserve a spot.

“This fair is a wonderful opportunity for 6th to 12th graders to gain perspective about different industry careers and network with professionals regarding potential jobs and internships,” the City Hall Connection newsletter said.

The committee is hosting “Find Your Fit: Teen Career Day” on Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at The View Teen Center, located at 263 Escuela Ave.

Here’s how it works: The next time you’re on Castro Street, find and take pictures of at least eight clovers within the 16 participating businesses. Then, create an Instagram post tagging those businesses, as well as @mountainview_dba and #MVluck. Three winners will be selected and notified via Instagram during the second week of April, and will be able to pick up their prizes at the Chamber of Commerce the following week.

“Find the lucky clovers and pots of gold ‘hidden’ in 16 participating downtown businesses and post photos for your chance to win a prize and instant savings,” the Downtown Business Association said of the event, which runs through March 31.

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but it’s not too late to “find a pot o’ gold downtown”: the Mountain View Downtown Business Association’s St. Paddy’s scavenger hunt is going all month long.

A portion of the money raised will go to Hope’s Corner , a Mountain View nonprofit that provides meals and showers to unhoused people in the community. Another portion of the money raised will support Turkey-Syria earthquake relief via Unicef . And the final portion of the donations will fund future student body events at the German International School.

People can pledge donations per walk-a-thon lap, or give a fixed amount, and donors get to pick which student class their money is supporting at the German International School, from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Head to the event webpage to make a donation.

The German International School of Silicon Valley is hosting its annual Student Council Walk-a-thon on March 31, and is seeking donations that will be distributed to a variety of good causes – both local and international – after the students cross the finish line.

Community briefs: Teen career fair, student walk-a-thon and a downtown Mountain View scavenger hunt