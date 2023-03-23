News

Community briefs: Teen career fair, student walk-a-thon and a downtown Mountain View scavenger hunt

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 12:09 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The View, Mountain View's teen center, is located on Escuela Avenue. Photo by Magali Gauthier

Youth Advisory Committee hosts teen career fair

The city of Mountain View’s Youth Advisory Committee wants to help local young people “find their fit” with a future career.

The committee is hosting “Find Your Fit: Teen Career Day” on Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at The View Teen Center, located at 263 Escuela Ave.

“This fair is a wonderful opportunity for 6th to 12th graders to gain perspective about different industry careers and network with professionals regarding potential jobs and internships,” the City Hall Connection newsletter said.

“The event features breakfast, a resume workshop, a professional career panel with Q&A, a job and volunteer fair with 15-plus opportunities, raffle prizes and more.”

Teens can register for the event here, and use the code #18567 to reserve a spot.

German International School walk-a-thon to support good causes, both local and international

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The German International School of Silicon Valley is hosting its annual Student Council Walk-a-thon on March 31, and is seeking donations that will be distributed to a variety of good causes – both local and international – after the students cross the finish line.

People can pledge donations per walk-a-thon lap, or give a fixed amount, and donors get to pick which student class their money is supporting at the German International School, from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Head to the event webpage to make a donation.

A portion of the money raised will go to Hope’s Corner, a Mountain View nonprofit that provides meals and showers to unhoused people in the community. Another portion of the money raised will support Turkey-Syria earthquake relief via Unicef. And the final portion of the donations will fund future student body events at the German International School.

Downtown Business Association hosts scavenger hunt through end of March

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but it’s not too late to “find a pot o’ gold downtown”: the Mountain View Downtown Business Association’s St. Paddy’s scavenger hunt is going all month long.

“Find the lucky clovers and pots of gold ‘hidden’ in 16 participating downtown businesses and post photos for your chance to win a prize and instant savings,” the Downtown Business Association said of the event, which runs through March 31.

Here’s how it works: The next time you’re on Castro Street, find and take pictures of at least eight clovers within the 16 participating businesses. Then, create an Instagram post tagging those businesses, as well as @mountainview_dba and #MVluck. Three winners will be selected and notified via Instagram during the second week of April, and will be able to pick up their prizes at the Chamber of Commerce the following week.

Find a list of participating businesses on the Chamber’s website.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Community briefs: Teen career fair, student walk-a-thon and a downtown Mountain View scavenger hunt

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 12:09 pm

Youth Advisory Committee hosts teen career fair

The city of Mountain View’s Youth Advisory Committee wants to help local young people “find their fit” with a future career.

The committee is hosting “Find Your Fit: Teen Career Day” on Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at The View Teen Center, located at 263 Escuela Ave.

“This fair is a wonderful opportunity for 6th to 12th graders to gain perspective about different industry careers and network with professionals regarding potential jobs and internships,” the City Hall Connection newsletter said.

“The event features breakfast, a resume workshop, a professional career panel with Q&A, a job and volunteer fair with 15-plus opportunities, raffle prizes and more.”

Teens can register for the event here, and use the code #18567 to reserve a spot.

German International School walk-a-thon to support good causes, both local and international

The German International School of Silicon Valley is hosting its annual Student Council Walk-a-thon on March 31, and is seeking donations that will be distributed to a variety of good causes – both local and international – after the students cross the finish line.

People can pledge donations per walk-a-thon lap, or give a fixed amount, and donors get to pick which student class their money is supporting at the German International School, from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Head to the event webpage to make a donation.

A portion of the money raised will go to Hope’s Corner, a Mountain View nonprofit that provides meals and showers to unhoused people in the community. Another portion of the money raised will support Turkey-Syria earthquake relief via Unicef. And the final portion of the donations will fund future student body events at the German International School.

Downtown Business Association hosts scavenger hunt through end of March

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but it’s not too late to “find a pot o’ gold downtown”: the Mountain View Downtown Business Association’s St. Paddy’s scavenger hunt is going all month long.

“Find the lucky clovers and pots of gold ‘hidden’ in 16 participating downtown businesses and post photos for your chance to win a prize and instant savings,” the Downtown Business Association said of the event, which runs through March 31.

Here’s how it works: The next time you’re on Castro Street, find and take pictures of at least eight clovers within the 16 participating businesses. Then, create an Instagram post tagging those businesses, as well as @mountainview_dba and #MVluck. Three winners will be selected and notified via Instagram during the second week of April, and will be able to pick up their prizes at the Chamber of Commerce the following week.

Find a list of participating businesses on the Chamber’s website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.