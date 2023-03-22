News

Gusty storm claims a life: Tree falls on van in Portola Valley, killing the driver

No one else was in the van with the man and no other injuries were reported

by Cameron Rebosio and Angela Swartz / Almanac

A man has died after a tree fell on his car at around 1:30 p.m. in Portola Valley, shortly after high winds and rain picked up Tuesday afternoon, March 21.

He was traveling eastbound on Alpine Road near La Cuesta Road when high winds knocked down a large tree that fell on his car, said CHP Officer David LaRock.

While crews were attempting to remove the man from the white van he was driving, three more trees fell in the same area, barely missing emergency crews and vehicles at the scene, according to Woodside Fire Protection District Fire Chief Rob Lindner and LaRock.

No one else was in the van with the man and no other injuries were reported, Linder said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene after emergency responders removed large branches from the car to get to him.

The CHP doesn't have an estimated time of reopening west and eastbound lanes of Alpine Road west of Highway 280 to La Cuesta, LaRock said.

