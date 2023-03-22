News

Five thousand without power in Mountain View on Wednesday

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

A power outage in Mountain View on March 22, 2023. Nearly 5,000 customers are impacted. Image courtesy PG&E.

Nearly 5,000 PG&E customers in Mountain View lost power Wednesday afternoon, the utility company reported.

The outage is impacting the entire Monta Loma neighborhood, and spilling into the Rex Manor neighborhood. Additional homes are without power along Central Expressway into Jackson Park and Old Mountain View. The entire outage is impacting 4,996 customers as of 5 p.m. on March 22.

According to PG&E's outage map, the company has assigned a crew to assess the outage.

"Storms have caused widespread outages," PG&E wrote. "Crews may be reassigned to prioritize emergency calls from local police and fire departments."

The preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by the weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

