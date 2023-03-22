Five thousand without power in Mountain View on Wednesday

Nearly 5,000 PG&E customers in Mountain View lost power Wednesday afternoon, the utility company reported.

The outage is impacting the entire Monta Loma neighborhood, and spilling into the Rex Manor neighborhood. Additional homes are without power along Central Expressway into Jackson Park and Old Mountain View. The entire outage is impacting 4,996 customers as of 5 p.m. on March 22.

According to PG&E's outage map, the company has assigned a crew to assess the outage.

"Storms have caused widespread outages," PG&E wrote. "Crews may be reassigned to prioritize emergency calls from local police and fire departments."

The preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by the weather.