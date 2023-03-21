News

Strong winds forecast for most of Bay Area

Gusts of up to 50 mph possible down the Peninsula and in the Santa Clara Valley

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Most of the Bay Area is under a wind advisory, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible in areas that include the Peninsula and Santa Clara Valley, while Monterey and San Benito counties may face gusts of up to 70 mph. Courtesy National Weather Service via Bay City News.

Wind gusts could reach 70 miles per hour Tuesday in the mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties and will be about 40 mph for all of the Bay Area except the North Bay.

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. It calls for southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph in lower elevations of San Francisco, the shores of the bay, down the Peninsula, East Bay interior valleys, Santa Clara Valley and northern Monterey Bay.

Winds are expected to be stronger in the higher elevations.

The forecast includes a warning that trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, as soil saturated by recent rains can make it easier for trees to fall. For more information from the National Weather Service visit weather.gov.

