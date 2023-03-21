Strong winds forecast for most of Bay Area

Wind gusts could reach 70 miles per hour Tuesday in the mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties and will be about 40 mph for all of the Bay Area except the North Bay.

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. It calls for southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph in lower elevations of San Francisco, the shores of the bay, down the Peninsula, East Bay interior valleys, Santa Clara Valley and northern Monterey Bay.

Winds are expected to be stronger in the higher elevations.

The forecast includes a warning that trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, as soil saturated by recent rains can make it easier for trees to fall. For more information from the National Weather Service visit weather.gov.