Here we go again: High winds take out power for thousands in Mountain View

Less than 48 hours after the final outages from last week's storm were resolved in Mountain View, more rain and windy conditions in the early afternoon on March 21 caused the power to go out for more than 3,000 customers in the city. By the early evening, hundreds were still without power.

According to the PG&E outage map, 2,751 customers along San Antonio Road near the Mountain View-Palo Alto border lost power around 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage was caused by weather, and power was restored by 4 p.m. the same day, according to the outage map.

North of Shoreline Boulevard between Central Expressway and East Middlefield Road, more than 1,000 customers lost power just before 1:30 p.m. By 5:15 p.m. later that day, the outage had resolved.

In the neighborhood near Sylvan Park on the Mountain View-Sunnyvale border, 474 customers lost power around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. PG&E has no estimate on when power might be restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.