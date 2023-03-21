News

Here we go again: High winds take out power for thousands in Mountain View

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 21, 2023, 1:57 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Mar 21, 2023, 5:11 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Outages in Mountain View on March 21, 2023. Image courtesy PG&E outage map.

Less than 48 hours after the final outages from last week's storm were resolved in Mountain View, more rain and windy conditions in the early afternoon on March 21 caused the power to go out for more than 3,000 customers in the city. By the early evening, hundreds were still without power.

According to the PG&E outage map, 2,751 customers along San Antonio Road near the Mountain View-Palo Alto border lost power around 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage was caused by weather, and power was restored by 4 p.m. the same day, according to the outage map.

North of Shoreline Boulevard between Central Expressway and East Middlefield Road, more than 1,000 customers lost power just before 1:30 p.m. By 5:15 p.m. later that day, the outage had resolved.

In the neighborhood near Sylvan Park on the Mountain View-Sunnyvale border, 474 customers lost power around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. PG&E has no estimate on when power might be restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Here we go again: High winds take out power for thousands in Mountain View

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 21, 2023, 1:57 pm
Updated: Tue, Mar 21, 2023, 5:11 pm

Less than 48 hours after the final outages from last week's storm were resolved in Mountain View, more rain and windy conditions in the early afternoon on March 21 caused the power to go out for more than 3,000 customers in the city. By the early evening, hundreds were still without power.

According to the PG&E outage map, 2,751 customers along San Antonio Road near the Mountain View-Palo Alto border lost power around 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage was caused by weather, and power was restored by 4 p.m. the same day, according to the outage map.

North of Shoreline Boulevard between Central Expressway and East Middlefield Road, more than 1,000 customers lost power just before 1:30 p.m. By 5:15 p.m. later that day, the outage had resolved.

In the neighborhood near Sylvan Park on the Mountain View-Sunnyvale border, 474 customers lost power around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. PG&E has no estimate on when power might be restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.