Mountain View residents evacuate homes after vehicle crash on Latham Street causes gas leak

Residents of a multifamily building had to evacuate shortly before midnight Friday after a vehicle crashed into a gas line on Latham Street in Mountain View and caused a natural gas leak.

The driver of the crashed vehicle reportedly left the scene, but was later found by officers down the street.

On Friday, March 17, at 11:39 p.m., Mountain View dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting that a vehicle had crashed into a gas line, causing natural gas to leak from a multifamily residence in the 2000 block of Latham Street, according to a city statement.

Fire units arrived on scene a few minutes later and found multiple natural gas meters had been damaged by what appeared to be a vehicle strike alongside the building. The reported vehicle was not at the accident scene, police said.

Firefighters called for Pacific Gas and Electric to respond, the statement said. "Firefighters evacuated the affected building and the building next door while they used gas meters to confirm the release of natural gas was not present in either multifamily residence."