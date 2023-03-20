Santa Clara County sheriff reports over a dozen fentanyl overdoses in one week at correctional facility

Santa Clara County Sheriff Robert Jonsen is drawing attention to a rash of fentanyl overdoses and exposures at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, he said in a release on Wednesday.

Thirteen inmates and two staff members were exposed to fentanyl in the last week, Jonsen said, with the first incident on March 8 resulting in serious medical emergencies for two inmates. The inmates were revived with Narcan and survived.

A deputy that responded to a fentanyl overdose was affected and began to show signs of exposure, Jonsen said. He was taken to the hospital and is now doing well.

On March 9, two more medical emergencies possibly related to fentanyl occurred. An inmate was behaving "erratically" and was provided Narcan and taken the hospital. Deputies found another inmate unresponsive and not breathing and they administered both CPR and Narcan, which restored his breathing and consciousness. Two nurses who assisted in these emergencies at the facility also experienced symptoms of possible fentanyl exposure, Jonsen said, and were taken to the hospital.

"Unfortunately, nine similar incidents occurred since then," said Jonsen.