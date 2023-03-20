Back online: Lengthy widespread power and internet outages in Mountain View are mostly resolved

Most customers had their power restored over the weekend, but residents in the Monta Loma neighborhood had to wait a bit longer for PG&E to install a new power transformer on Sunday. By 8:15 p.m. on March 19, the Mountain View Fire Department confirmed that PG&E crews completed the installation and the power was back on.

At their peak, the weather-induced outages in Mountain View were impacting nearly 8,000 customers throughout the city. Thousands of residents in neighborhoods including Sylvan Park, Cuernavaca, and those along Cuesta Drive were without power for more than 24 hours, and hundreds more had their outages persisting past the two- and three-day marks.

Following widespread outages that left some Mountain View customers in the dark for days, PG&E has now restored power to nearly everyone in the city. Internet company Xfinity said there were scattered internet outages in the city, but all have been restored as of March 17.

"The majority of the outages were due to no commercial power," the Comcast spokesperson said. "Once poles and down power lines are repaired and cleared for safe access, our tech crews are able to gain visibility and identify any possible remaining pocket outages due to plant damage and down drop cables that feed customer homes."

The internet company said that some customers had their restored within 24 hours, while others were out as long as four days.

When asked how many people were impacted by the internet outage in Mountain View, Comcast said that "it’s difficult to isolate customer count to only Mountain View."

"There were scattered outages throughout Mountain View due to the heavy winds that blew over trees into commercial power and communication lines," a Comcast spokesperson confirmed in an email. "This damage also resulted in broken poles."

But some local events couldn’t be saved. The Los Altos Village Association’s annual St. Paddy’s Beer Stroll scheduled for March 17 had to be postponed due to the pervasive outages. The event is now set to take place on April 21.

“Keep in mind that with our computers down and cell service ranging from poor to even worse, we cannot take credit cards today and instead recommend you bring cash or checks to purchase books,” the store wrote in a March 16 newsletter, encouraging customers to bring flashlights to shop in the dark.

Local businesses impacted by the power outages last week found creative ways to keep their doors open. Linden Tree Books in Los Altos opened from noon to 4 p.m. on March 16, despite having no power, encouraging its customers to “step back in time and experience what it was like to run a bookstore over a hundred years ago.”

Back online: Lengthy widespread power and internet outages in Mountain View are mostly resolved

Some customers were without electricity for days, but nearly everyone had their power back by Monday