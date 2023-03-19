Letter to the editor: The extreme weather is a product of climate change, and more action is needed

The latest atmospheric river storm certainly did wreak havoc around the Bay Area -- with extreme wind, downed trees, widespread power outages, and flooding. I have lived here my entire life (67 years) and have never before experienced such an intense amount of wind. Thankfully, our house and property were spared any significant damage, but many others’ homes and property were clearly not so fortunate.

The severity of an extreme weather event such as this is not a coincidence. A new study published Monday by scientists at NASA found that extreme weather events, droughts and flooding over the past decade have been more frequent around the world than in the prior decade. This is in no small part due to our warming climate.

Matt Rodell, the study co-author and a hydrologist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, stated, “A couple of degrees warmer doesn’t sound like much, but water cycle impacts are tangible. Global warming is going to cause more intense droughts and wet periods, which affects people, the economy, and agriculture around the world.”

A majority of Americans want Congress to act on climate change. The longer we choose to burn fossil fuels, the more heat-trapping carbon pollution we put into the atmosphere, exacerbating climate disasters and expenses. We need policy solutions to reduce carbon pollution and fast-track a clean-energy future that benefits all.

Thankfully, Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Dianne Feinstein and Representative Anna Eshoo have been staunch supporters of action on climate. But Congress must do more on this important issue. Please make your voices heard by letting your members of Congress know that we need more action on climate change.