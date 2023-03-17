News

Mountain View police seek additional victims of art teacher after a teenage student accuses him of sexual battery

by Mountain View Voice staff

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 17, 2023, 1:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View police on Friday announced that they are seeking help identifying other possible victims of an art teacher who inappropriately touched a teenaged student.

Police identified the man in a press release March 17 as a 55-year-old art gallery owner and Mountain View resident. He was arrested without incident on March 16 just after noon in Mountain View. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor, sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child.

Police received a call from the teenaged girl, who reported being touched inappropriately by her art teacher on at least one occasion, on March 15.

Because the suspect offers art lessons at his gallery and also gives private tennis lessons in the Mountain View area, police said they are concerned that there may be additional victims.

Anyone who is a victim or knows someone who may be a victim is asked to contact Det. Christine Powell at [email protected]

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

