Community briefs: Blood drive, free tax help and grants for neighborhood groups

Community invited to participate in high school blood drive

Mountain View High School is scheduled to host a blood drive on Friday, March 31, which will be open to community members.

The event is being run through Stanford Blood Center and will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the small gymnasium at the high school, located at 3535 Truman Ave. Those age 16 and older are able to donate, subject to meeting eligibility criteria.

For more information and to sign up, visit linktr.ee/mvhsblooddrive.

Free tax help available to Mountain View residents

The Mountain View Public Library is partnering with United Way Bay Area to offer free tax preparation to community members who need help filing their tax returns.

Now through April 18, IRS-certified volunteers will be at the library on Saturdays and Tuesdays to assist households with a 2022 income of $60,000 or less file their state and federal taxes. Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis.