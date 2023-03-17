News

Community briefs: Blood drive, free tax help and grants for neighborhood groups

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 17, 2023, 1:00 pm 0
The Stanford Blood Center will hold a blood drive at Mountain View High School on March 31. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Community invited to participate in high school blood drive

Mountain View High School is scheduled to host a blood drive on Friday, March 31, which will be open to community members.

The event is being run through Stanford Blood Center and will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the small gymnasium at the high school, located at 3535 Truman Ave. Those age 16 and older are able to donate, subject to meeting eligibility criteria.

For more information and to sign up, visit linktr.ee/mvhsblooddrive.

Free tax help available to Mountain View residents

The Mountain View Public Library is partnering with United Way Bay Area to offer free tax preparation to community members who need help filing their tax returns.

Now through April 18, IRS-certified volunteers will be at the library on Saturdays and Tuesdays to assist households with a 2022 income of $60,000 or less file their state and federal taxes. Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community members can also get help filing their taxes thanks to a partnership between the Mountain View Senior Center and AARP Tax Aide. Appointments will be offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays between now and April 13 at The View Teen Center, located at 263 Escuela Ave. in Mountain View. Tax Aide-certified volunteers will provide free help to low-to-moderate income taxpayers. Appointments can be made by calling the Senior Center at 650-903-6330.

Council Neighborhoods Committee seeks grants applicants

The city of Mountain View Council Neighborhoods Committee invites the community to apply to the 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program, which awards grants to resident-based groups looking to improve participation and conditions in their neighborhoods.

Representatives of an existing neighborhood association, a group of people looking to form a neighborhood association, and informal neighborhood groups are all invited to apply for the program, which awards grants of up to $2,500. The application deadline is Friday, March 31.

Grant guidelines, frequently asked questions, upcoming informational events and the online application can be found on the city’s Council Neighrborhoods Committee webpage. A virtual grant preparation webinar will be held on March 22 at 6:30 p.m., and both Spanish and Mandarin interpretation will be available. Those with questions can call the Housing and Neighborhood Services Division at 650-903-6475.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

