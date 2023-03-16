Mountain View's latest housing element draft gains approval of Environmental Planning Commission

Every city must create a sites inventory — a list of potential properties where housing could reasonably get built in the next eight years — to prove to the state that it will meet or exceed its RHNA.

The housing element is a state-mandated, once-every-eight years process in which cities must prove how they’ll meet housing targets set by Sacramento. Mountain View’s housing target, also called the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), is more than 11,000 net new units.

The sooner that the city adopts its housing element, the sooner it can close the door to so-called builder’s remedy. City staff say they’ve already received three builder’s remedy project applications, which collectively amount to nearly 2,500 proposed housing units. The majority of those units come from a single project proposal to redevelop the Century Cinema in Mountain View into 2,200 units of housing.

With EPC’s blessing, city staff can now bring the draft to the city council for final approval on April 11, nearly three months after the state’s Jan. 31 deadline — a target that most cities in California did not meet.

The latest iteration of Mountain View’s housing element made it past the scrutiny of the Environmental Planning Commission Wednesday night, which gave its unanimous support to the draft after suggesting a few tweaks.

Under the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) and the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act (COPA), cities can adopt community ownership policies that give tenants advance notice when a landlord intends to sell their building. Tenants also get a "right of first offer," meaning they have the option to submit an offer before the building goes on the market.

City staff proposed a target of 50 units, which EPC ultimately supported. But commissioners Jose Gutierrez and Alex Nunez wanted the program to more explicitly identify community ownership as another option for preserving at least 50 units.

One new idea proposed by city staff was to add a specific target for how many housing units the city hopes to purchase and preserve as affordable over the next eight years — a concept that took up a significant portion of EPC's discussion Wednesday night.

In addition to creating the sites inventory, the housing element must also identify constraints a city faces that make it harder to build housing. For every constraint identified, cities have to come up with a corresponding program to mitigate the issue. The latest draft made tweaks to a number of those programs, a few of which commissioners proposed more changes to on Wednesday night.

In the draft approved by EPC on March 15 , city staff identified more than 16,500 units that they believe will be built in the next eight years, giving the city a healthy buffer above the 11,135 units required by the state.

Advance Planning Manager Eric Anderson said that if adoption doesn’t happen on April 11, the city could be looking at some major consequences, depending on how much longer the process is drawn out. Cities that are out of compliance with state housing law are barred from applying for certain funding programs, and Anderson said there’s at least $1 million in state funding on the table that the city could lose out on if it doesn’t adopt its housing element by April.

With these tweaks in mind, the EPC unanimously supported the draft housing element. City staff said the next step is one more round of informal review with the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) before bringing the final draft to council on April 11 for adoption. For the past several months, city staff have been in regular contact with HCD, which has provided multiple rounds of feedback on the city’s draft. HCD makes the final call on whether a housing element is in compliance with state law.

Other program changes in the latest draft included eliminating parking requirements for affordable housing developers, or for projects in transit-oriented areas; reducing park land fees to ensure they’re not constraining development in the city; and setting a target date to evaluate the efficacy of the Tenant Relocation Assistance Ordinance by the end of 2024.

But if the housing element is not adopted on April 11, Anderson added, “it’s possible that a longer delay could give time for people who weren’t otherwise planning to do so, to prepare an application” under builder's remedy.

Anderson said the city is not aware of any additional projects “waiting in the wings,” so he doesn’t expect more builder’s remedy projects to come forward between now and April 11.

“So that means that anybody can come in, at any density they want, in practically any location that they want,” Anderson said.

Builder’s remedy is a stipulation of state law that allows developers to skirt around a city’s local zoning laws if the city is out of compliance with state housing element law.

“And if we are still without a compliant housing element,” Anderson added, “the city isn’t able to deny certain non-compliant projects. This is known as builder’s remedy projects, which we’ve received a couple already.”

Mountain View's latest housing element draft gains approval of Environmental Planning Commission

City staff is eager for council to adopt the draft so Mountain View can avoid consequences for being out of compliance