Mountain View Fire Department reports more than 30 downed trees from Tuesday's storm

Nearly 8,000 customers in Mountain View remain without power Wednesday morning

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 15, 2023, 9:54 am 0
Updated: Wed, Mar 15, 2023, 5:43 pm
The Mountain View Fire Department reported more than 30 downed trees due to the March 14 storm. Photos courtesy city of Mountain View.

Rain and heavy winds in Mountain View knocked down more than 30 trees throughout the city on March 14, causing no injuries but some significant property and utility damages. By the following day, city officials said nearly 8,000 Mountain View PG&E customers were approaching nearly 24 hours without power.

Between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Mountain View Fire Department received 80 service calls for weather-related emergencies, according to city officials. Those calls for services included fires, fallen trees, utility wires down, traffic collisions and smoke alarms. Before 2:30 p.m., 33 trees were reported down throughout the city.

While no injuries were reported to fire crews, some residents were displaced from their homes due to damages. According to the fire department, one family had to stay in a hotel after a tree fell on their condo and created a hole in the roof.

“The fire department activated an additional engine company to respond to calls involving wires and trees down,” the city said. “The Mountain View Fire Department remains fully staffed and equipped during this time of extraordinary weather.”

Outages scattered throughout the city left nearly 8,000 PG&E customers in the dark beginning midday on Tuesday, and most of those outages remained active by the following day, according to the utility company’s outage map. According to city officials, the outage is impacting about 8% of the city's PG&E customers.

"Per PG&E, at last word, there are over 69,000 customers without power in Santa Clara County," the city added in a March 15 statement about the ongoing situation.

"The City has been in contact with PG&E representatives and urged them to get the power restored as quickly as possible for our community," city officials said. "PG&E told the City that they are actively working to restore services by replacing the broken power poles, broken power lines and transformers here in Mountain View."

Officials added that those without power can come to the Mountain View Public Library, which has been at capacity with residents who are experiencing power outages at home. Library hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

"Another option for residents without power at their residence is the Mountain View Community Center (201 S. Rengstorff Ave.), which is currently open and has additional space for recharging electronic devices and utilizing the Wi-Fi," officials added.

The Community Center is open until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15; 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16; and 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Fallen trees in Mountain View due to rain and gusty winds on March 14 caused no injuries but some significant property damage. Photos courtesy city of Mountain View.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

