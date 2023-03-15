Mountain View Fire Department reports more than 30 downed trees from Tuesday's storm

Rain and heavy winds in Mountain View knocked down more than 30 trees throughout the city on March 14, causing no injuries but some significant property and utility damages. By the following day, city officials said nearly 8,000 Mountain View PG&E customers were approaching nearly 24 hours without power.

Between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Mountain View Fire Department received 80 service calls for weather-related emergencies, according to city officials. Those calls for services included fires, fallen trees, utility wires down, traffic collisions and smoke alarms. Before 2:30 p.m., 33 trees were reported down throughout the city.

While no injuries were reported to fire crews, some residents were displaced from their homes due to damages. According to the fire department, one family had to stay in a hotel after a tree fell on their condo and created a hole in the roof.

“The fire department activated an additional engine company to respond to calls involving wires and trees down,” the city said. “The Mountain View Fire Department remains fully staffed and equipped during this time of extraordinary weather.”

Outages scattered throughout the city left nearly 8,000 PG&E customers in the dark beginning midday on Tuesday, and most of those outages remained active by the following day, according to the utility company’s outage map. According to city officials, the outage is impacting about 8% of the city's PG&E customers.