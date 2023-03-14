News

Peninsula cities pummeled by weather-induced power outages

More than 5,000 customers in Mountain View without power as of 1:30 p.m.

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 14, 2023, 1:05 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Mar 14, 2023, 6:47 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Fallen tree near Graham Middle School, at the corner of Miramonte Avenue and Castro Street on March 14, 2023. Courtesy Andrew Yee.

Large swaths of customers in Mountain View and other Peninsula cities were without power on Tuesday afternoon. All the outages are reportedly caused by the gusty storm that’s knocking down trees all over the Bay Area. As of 1:30 p.m., more than 5,000 customers in Mountain View were in the dark.

More than 2,700 customers along Cuesta Drive are without power, impacting households on both the Los Altos and Mountain View sides of South Springer Road, as of 2:30 p.m. on March 14. The outage is caused by weather, according to PG&E.

Outages on the Peninsula as of 1 p.m. on March 14. Orange areas indicate anywhere from 500 to 4,999 customers without power, whereas green and yellow areas indicate smaller scale outages impacting up to 500 customers. Outage map courtesy PG&E.

An outage impacting Mountain View's Cuernavaca neighborhood and spilling into Sunnyvale near South Bernardo Avenue was impacting 3,380 customers as of 6:50 p.m., with no information about when power might be restored.

Another 1,000 customers in the Rex Manor neighborhood in Mountain View were without power beginning at 12:08 p.m. due to a weather-related outage. PG&E’s outage map indicates no estimated time of restoration yet.

Close to 900 customers lost power around 12:30 p.m. between Charleston Road and Old Middlefield Way, west of U.S. Highway 101. There's no estimated time of restoration.

Another 1,593 customers have no power in Mountain View's Sylvan Park neighborhood beginning around 12:23 p.m., with no estimated restoration time.

Nearly 500 Waverly Park customers lost power just after noon, also with no estimated time of restoration.

A fallen tree at Monta Loma Elementary School on March 14, 2023. Photo courtesy Jill Rakestraw.

In the neighborhood near McKelvey Park in Mountain View, an outage was impacting 116 PG&E customers as of 11:56 a.m. on March 14, also with no estimated time of restoration. The utility company determined weather to be the cause. Another 84 customers lost power around 12:33 p.m. in the Shoreline West neighborhood, with no estimated time of restoration as of 1:30 p.m. More than 100 customers in the Monta Loma neighborhood reportedly lost power around 2:30 p.m., and PG&E has no predicted restoration time.

The Mountain View Whisman School District confirmed around 3 p.m. that Imai, Bubb, Theuerkauf and Stevenson elementary schools are all without power, as is the district office. School was not let out early.

"We continue with the school day as best as we can, which means assignments that don’t require the internet," a district spokesperson said.

Caltrain riders can expect hourslong delays due to trees blocking the train tracks, the agency said on Twitter. At 1 p.m., the rail commuter service started running trains on an hourly basis. The agency plans to post service updates at caltrain.com.

Thousands of Palo Alto Utilities customers also lost power on Tuesday afternoon, including about 1,800 in the Barron Park/Green Acres area and around 700 in the Community Center neighborhood.

West of El Camino Real in Atherton, an outage is impacting more than 3,500 PG&E customers all the way up into Redwood City's Emerald Lake Hills area. The outage was caused by weather with no estimated time of restoration.

Around 4 p.m., about 2,000 customers in West Menlo Park were impacted by three separate outages, according to the outage map, with the estimated time of restoration still to be announced. In the Willow Oaks Park neighborhood, power was out for about 1,200 customers beginning at 1:16 p.m., with no estimate for when power might be restored.

More than 1,200 customers just north of Whipple Avenue in Redwood City, on both sides of El Camino Real, are without power as of 2 p.m. Another 3,000 customers on both sides of Alameda de Las Pulgas in Redwood City are also without power.

Cities south of Mountain View are also seeing big impacts, with thousands of customers in Cupertino and Campbell without power as of 12:30 p.m. More than 7,000 customers lost power in Sunnyvale along Hollenbeck Avenue, with no estimated time of restoration as of 2 p.m.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

