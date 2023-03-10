News

Permanente, Stevens Creek trails closed due to storm flooding

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 10, 2023, 12:36 pm 0
Updated: Fri, Mar 10, 2023, 4:42 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Stevens Creek trail in Mountain View experienced some major erosion, pictured, during the last atmospheric river rainstorm in January 2023. The trail is currently closed due to flooding concerns on March 10, 2023. Photo courtesy Kate Harrison.

Mountain View remains mostly unscathed from major storm damage so far, with no power outages reported in the city on Friday. But due to flooding, both Permanente and Stevens Creek trails are closed.

According to Mountain View’s storm updates webpage, the two trails were closed around 8:45 a.m. on March 10 due to flooding concerns. There is no indication of when the trails might be reopened yet.

“The National Weather Service has issued both a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for the Bay Area including Santa Clara Valley, which includes Mountain View,” city officials wrote in a 7:30 a.m. update. “The Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday, March 12 while the Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday, March 10.”

The city added in the update that, per the National Weather Service, “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” and also warned that tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur as soils remain saturated.

According to PG&E’s outage map, there are no outages so far in Mountain View. The closest active outages as of 11:30 a.m. were in Los Altos and Sunnyvale, but only impacted a handful of customers.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

A 4:09 p.m. update from the city added that it has so far received one report of a downed tree from the storm, which happened on private property in the 100 block of Calderon Avenue.

Despite the relatively mild impacts so far, Foothill College announced that its campus in Los Altos Hills would be closed on March 10 due to the inclement weather.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Permanente, Stevens Creek trails closed due to storm flooding

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 10, 2023, 12:36 pm
Updated: Fri, Mar 10, 2023, 4:42 pm

Mountain View remains mostly unscathed from major storm damage so far, with no power outages reported in the city on Friday. But due to flooding, both Permanente and Stevens Creek trails are closed.

According to Mountain View’s storm updates webpage, the two trails were closed around 8:45 a.m. on March 10 due to flooding concerns. There is no indication of when the trails might be reopened yet.

“The National Weather Service has issued both a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for the Bay Area including Santa Clara Valley, which includes Mountain View,” city officials wrote in a 7:30 a.m. update. “The Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday, March 12 while the Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday, March 10.”

The city added in the update that, per the National Weather Service, “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” and also warned that tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur as soils remain saturated.

According to PG&E’s outage map, there are no outages so far in Mountain View. The closest active outages as of 11:30 a.m. were in Los Altos and Sunnyvale, but only impacted a handful of customers.

A 4:09 p.m. update from the city added that it has so far received one report of a downed tree from the storm, which happened on private property in the 100 block of Calderon Avenue.

Despite the relatively mild impacts so far, Foothill College announced that its campus in Los Altos Hills would be closed on March 10 due to the inclement weather.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.