Permanente, Stevens Creek trails closed due to storm flooding

Mountain View remains mostly unscathed from major storm damage so far, with no power outages reported in the city on Friday. But due to flooding, both Permanente and Stevens Creek trails are closed.

According to Mountain View’s storm updates webpage, the two trails were closed around 8:45 a.m. on March 10 due to flooding concerns. There is no indication of when the trails might be reopened yet.

“The National Weather Service has issued both a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for the Bay Area including Santa Clara Valley, which includes Mountain View,” city officials wrote in a 7:30 a.m. update. “The Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday, March 12 while the Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday, March 10.”

The city added in the update that, per the National Weather Service, “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” and also warned that tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur as soils remain saturated.

According to PG&E’s outage map, there are no outages so far in Mountain View. The closest active outages as of 11:30 a.m. were in Los Altos and Sunnyvale, but only impacted a handful of customers.