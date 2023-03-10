Mentor Tutor Connection executive director set to depart

The executive director of longtime local nonprofit Mentor Tutor Connection plans to depart this spring and the organization is in the process of hiring her replacement.

Carol Olson, who has been in the role since September 2019, intends to leave in mid-May to focus on her consulting business, in which she advises nonprofits on navigating periods of transition.

Mentor Tutor Connection has served Mountain View and Los Altos schools for the past 25 years, providing volunteer tutors to help elementary and middle school students with class work and volunteer mentors to offer guidance and support for local high schoolers. Mentor Tutor Connection has been a recipient of the Mountain View Voice's Holiday Fund, which raises money to support local nonprofits.

Much of Olson's tenure at Mentor Tutor Connection occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. She oversaw moving mentoring and tutoring services online during the initial shutdown, as well as later resuming in-person support for students. Volunteers currently help students both face-to-face and online.

Board Chair Paul Schutz called Olson a "godsend" for Mentor Tutor Connection, bringing past experience working with nonprofits to help the largely volunteer-run organization develop a strategic plan and navigate the pandemic.