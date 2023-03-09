Community briefs: Top ranked hospitals, Mountain View's economic goals, and county grants for safe fireworks

Mountain View’s El Camino Health named top hospital in United States
El Camino Health’s Mountain View hospital was named in Newsweek’s 2023 World’s Best Hospitals list for the second year in a row, the hospital announced March 2. It ranked 95th out of more than 400 United States hospitals included on the list.
“This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider,” El Camino Health said in a statement.
The 2023 list was announced March 1 and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.
“This award personifies the dedication and effort of all of our employees, and their continued commitment toward delivering the best care in the Bay Area,” said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health, in the statement. “The clinical research and innovations that come out of our hospital have changed lives and improved patient outcomes throughout our region and well beyond. I am proud of our history and achievements in advancing the science of medicine.”
One of the recent medical milestones for the hospital happened at its Taft Center for Clinical Research, located on the hospital campus. According to the statement, the Center was “the first in the world to enroll a patient in a study for the intravenous precursor to Paxlovid, the first oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration.”
Mountain View to host community meetings to gather input about the city’s economic vitality goals
Mountain View is inviting residents to make their voices heard on the future of the city’s Economic Vitality Strategy.
The City is holding two community meetings to gather input for the plan, which will serve as a "guiding document that helps accomplish the City’s vision for a welcoming, vibrant city that plans intentionally and leads regionally to create livable, sustainable neighborhoods, access to nature and open spaces, and a strong innovation-driven local economy," according to a city announcement.
The first meeting is on Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s being held in person at the Historic Adobe Building, located at 157 Moffett Blvd. There will also be a virtual meeting held Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
A city consultant had recently completed focus groups interviews to chart the city's economic vitality plans, along with a "landscape assessment" of Mountain View, according to the statement. The upcoming meetings will go over what was gleaned from those focus groups, followed by an open-house format.
"The open house format will allow the community to engage with City staff and the consultant to provide feedback and input into the vision and goals of the Economic Vitality Strategy," the city said.
Spanish interpretation will be provided at both meetings, the statement added. For more information, visit the city’s Economic Vitality Strategy webpage.
Santa Clara County brings back fireworks grant program after pause during the pandemic
Santa Clara County’s fireworks grant program was suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back in 2023, the county announced March 7.
The program provides grant funding to government agencies and nonprofits to put on safe and legal Fourth of July fireworks events in Santa Clara County.
“If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, it’s best to leave it to the professionals,” said county Chief Operating Officer Greta Hansen in a statement. “We’re happy to be able to bring back this grant opportunity to help fund public displays for the community so we can all see fireworks light up the sky in the safest way possible this year.”
The program started in 2016, and each year it allocates a total of $25,000 to sponsor up to two fireworks events in each of the five supervisorial districts, or $5,000 per district. To receive funding, the event must be open to all residents of Santa Clara County, be family-friendly and consider fire safety educational elements, the statement said.
Applications will be reviewed by a panel of representatives from the Santa Clara County Fire District, the Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the County Executive and the Parks and Recreation Department. The county Board of Supervisors will review the panel’s recommendations in May 2023 before selected applicants receive the funding.
Organizations interested in applying must email a completed application to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023. The application can be found here.
