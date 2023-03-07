News

Potential atmospheric river expected to douse Bay Area once again late this week

Region set to see potentially record low temperatures

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Trees are reflected in a puddle near Pope-Chaucer Bridge in Palo Alto on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Another large storm will douse the Bay Area and Central Coast later this week, according to weather experts, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and renewed risk of flooding across the region.

While showers are likely into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service's San Francisco Bay Area office, a potential atmospheric river could enter the area late Thursday.

Weather officials described the incoming storm as a "conveyer belt of moisture" entering the region from the tropics in the Pacific Ocean, with an increasing possibility of several inches of rain.

"Given the mostly saturated soils flooding concerns seems reasonable," NWS Bay Area forecasters said Monday. "A hydrological outlook may be needed later in the week to address flooding concerns."

As of Monday afternoon, the areas at highest risk of more than 2 inches of rainfall include the north bay, elevated parts of the Peninsula in San Mateo County, southern Monterey County and the Central Valley.

The region is also set to see potentially record low temperatures in the middle of the week, while temperatures will remain generally below normal across the Bay Area throughout the week.

Weather forecast information from the NWS Bay Area office can be found at weather.gov/mtr.

