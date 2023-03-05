Man arrested in Mountain View in connection with 2020 sexual assault of child

Mountain View police officers arrested a man on Thursday, March 2, who was wanted in connection with the 2020 sexual assault of a relative who was a child.

The 52-year-old suspect, a resident of Selma, California, was arrested without incident in Mountain View just after 12:30 p.m. on March 2, according to a police statement. Mountain View detectives were working with Selma police to locate and arrest the man after investigators learned late last year that he might be in the area.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a report of sexual assault on a child in 2020. After his arrest, the suspected was transported back to Selma and booked on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, and oral copulation of a child under 10 years old.

“I am very grateful to the women and men of Selma PD for never giving up, and for working in partnership with us so that we may help them bring justice to the victim and their family,” said Mountain View Capt. Saul Jaeger in the statement.