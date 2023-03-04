California's snowpack at near-record levels for this time of year

"There was a good indication that it was going to be the fourth year of a drought," state climatologist Michael Anderson said in a media briefing Friday. "Then after Christmas something interesting happened -- we began (to see) a rather amazing set of a family of atmospheric rivers."

Additionally, data collected from 130 snow sensors throughout the state shows the statewide snowpack is currently at 190% of average with a snow-water equivalent of 44.7 inches.

The survey measured 116.5 inches of snow with a snow-water equivalent of 41.5 inches, which is 177% of average for the date of March 3, according to DWR.

The state's Department of Water Resources (DWR) Friday, March 3, performed its third snow survey of the season at El Dorado County's Phillips Station in the Central Sierra.

California's latest survey of snow levels in the Sierra Nevada shows the state continues to make gains against a punishing drought that seemed poised to drag on for a fourth consecutive year as recently as December.

"Where we're not getting that recovery right away is in groundwater," Jones said. "It simply takes a long time for that to recover and for that data (about groundwater levels) to trickle in."

Still, she cautioned that while many reservoirs are doing well, Shasta and Trinity in the Northern Sierra are still below average and the Colorado River Basin, which helps supply Southern California with much of its water, is dryer than average, as are many the state's important groundwater aquifers, particularly in the Central Valley.

Also, the federally run Central Valley Project set deliveries for most urban and industrial water users at 75% of historical usage, up from just 25 percent last year.

The improved hydrologic conditions prompted state water managers in February to set delivery forecasts at 35% of requested water supplies for the 29 public water agencies that draw from the State Water Project, which serves 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland.

Conditions have improved so much, in fact, that only about half of the state is still considered to be in severe or moderate drought conditions by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a big change since just the end of January.

The result is that, in addition to a snowpack that's second only to the record set in 1982-1983, the state is enjoying reservoir levels that are at about 95% of normal for this time of year.

Then a dry spell settled in over the west until about a week ago, when the state once again saw a "massive amount of precipitation" from a series of unusually cold storms coming out of the Gulf of Alaska, Anderson said.

In the three weeks after Dec. 25, the state was pummeled by nine massive storms that hit particularly hard from the Bay Area down to San Diego and in the Central and Southern Sierra Nevada.

California's snowpack at near-record levels for this time of year