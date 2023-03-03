News

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on San Antonio Road

Palo Alto police said motorcycle ran into a pole on Thursday night

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night after she reportedly struck a pole while riding east on San Antonio Road in Palo Alto, near the Mountain View border.

The victim was identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 21-year-old East Palo Alto resident Leslie Buenrostro. Police are investigating the reasons for the crash and do not believe any other vehicles were involved, according to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department.

According to the news release, police received multiple calls at about 10:15 p.m. about a motorcyclist down in the roadway on San Antonio, near Nita Avenue.

Police officers and paramedics from the Palo Alto Fire Department immediately responded to the scene, and the woman was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where she died a few hours later.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Buenrostro was riding a 2022 Kawasaki when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a pole, according to the news release. The Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team responded to the scene to investigate, and the roadway was closed for about four hours on Thursday night and Friday morning.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to the news release, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report

