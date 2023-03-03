Developer eyes East Whisman for 860-unit housing project

A massive new project from Bay Area developer Prometheus proposes five new buildings and a total of 860 housing units on a site in Mountain View’s East Whisman Precise Plan.
The city’s Development Review Committee saw the new proposal, located at 685 E. Middlefield Rd., for the first time at its March 1 meeting. Next the project will head to the Environmental Planning Commission for review.
The project sits at the intersection of East Middlefield Road and Logue Avenue in Mountain View, and proposes to replace existing office buildings and a surface parking lot with both market rate and affordable housing, plus new office space and a publicly accessible park.
“By providing residential, office and retail uses within this plan, the project aspires to create a community that thrives and builds off of itself,” the developer, Prometheus, wrote in the project plans.
Among the five buildings Prometheus wants to construct on the property, the developer is proposing two eight-story apartment buildings with 716 market-rate units, plus one eight-story building with 144 affordable units.
The two market-rate buildings would include 40 townhomes of various sizes, plus 138 two-bedroom apartments, 446 one-bedrooms and 92 studios.
The below-market-rate apartments include 39 two-bedrooms, 71 one-bedrooms and 34 studios.
The developer is also proposing a six-story office building and an 8.5 level parking garage with 638 parking spaces, as well as a 0.36 acre privately owned but publicly accessible open space. As it stands, the project would require removing 46 heritage trees on the 10.5 acre site.
“The site design for this community delivers a people-centric urban experience within a stone’s throw from the existing Middlefield VTA station,” the project plans states.
The Middlefield VTA station is about a quarter-mile walk from the project site.
Despite the project’s colossal number of units, the proposed density is well-within the standards established by the city in the East Whisman Precise Plan. None of the residential or office buildings exceed a floor-to-area ratio (FAR) of 1.0, which is less than both the base and maximum FARs that the precise plan allows for.
The precise plan envisions mixed-use developments like this one to serve as “the heart of the East Whisman Plan Area, where a new sustainable, urban neighborhood will support a diverse mix of households, businesses and public spaces.”
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.