Developer eyes East Whisman for 860-unit housing project

A massive new project from Bay Area developer Prometheus proposes five new buildings and a total of 860 housing units on a site in Mountain View’s East Whisman Precise Plan.

The city’s Development Review Committee saw the new proposal, located at 685 E. Middlefield Rd., for the first time at its March 1 meeting. Next the project will head to the Environmental Planning Commission for review.

The project sits at the intersection of East Middlefield Road and Logue Avenue in Mountain View, and proposes to replace existing office buildings and a surface parking lot with both market rate and affordable housing, plus new office space and a publicly accessible park.

“By providing residential, office and retail uses within this plan, the project aspires to create a community that thrives and builds off of itself,” the developer, Prometheus, wrote in the project plans.

Among the five buildings Prometheus wants to construct on the property, the developer is proposing two eight-story apartment buildings with 716 market-rate units, plus one eight-story building with 144 affordable units.