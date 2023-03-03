Cinejoy takes film festival experience virtual

Local independent film festival Cinequest offers the chance to take part in a festival joined by film fans around the world. Though Cinequest still hosts an in-person festival, slated to take place this summer in the South Bay, its virtual counterpart, Cinejoy, has just gotten underway, running online through March 12.
The all-virtual Cinejoy features 155 films from 52 countries, along with participation from 500 artists, according to a press release about the event. Cinejoy's platform also allows the option to attend or host online screening parties.
Cinejoy offers two ways to take part: viewers can watch a large selection of films through its Showcase Movies option, which makes the movies available online 24/7, or to attend Spotlight Events, which re-create the festival experience virtually with a small group of films.
Spotlight Events are held on a specific day and time and feature a red carpet livestream, online screening and live Q&A following the film. The 10 Spotlight Events feature several world premieres, including "Share?" on March 3, a sci-fi thriller about a man who awakens in a society connected only by primitive technology, where one's ability to entertain is currency and "How to Ruin the Holidays" (March 12), a comedy about family craziness during the holiday season. Among other Spotlight events: "East Bay" (March 10), a comedy/romance/drama about a man, tired of the social and family pressure people often face to be happy and successful, tries a hand at exploring his spirituality; "Gringa" (March 11), a comedy/drama about a girl who travels to Mexico to seek out the father she never knew, and "Bobcat Moretti," a drama about a man with Multiple Sclerosis who takes up his father's boxing hobby.
Cinejoy runs online through March 12. For more information, visit creatics.org.
