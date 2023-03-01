The Chainsmokers 'Do Good' at the Guild Theatre

“We have been waiting quite a while to play a show at The Guild and don't often have the opportunity to bring our events to a venue of this size, so we’re excited to get up close and personal for a fun night,” said Pall in a press release. “We also could not be more thrilled to be using this opportunity for good and to support an organization that has done so much great work in our backyard of Los Angeles for teenagers that need support in their lives. We hope everyone comes ready to have fun and maybe consider taking the next day off.”

“We are honored to be selected as beneficiaries for the amazing initiative — Doing Good At The Guild,” Mark Supper, President and CEO of Youth Emerging Stronger, said in a press release. “Alex and Drew of The Chainsmokers have been longtime supporters of our programs and we remain appreciative of the resources their partnership has allowed us to extend to our unhoused youth.”

While fans may recognize the artist and producer duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart for their hits like "Closer" featuring Halsey and "Something Just Like This" featuring Coldplay, The Chainsmokers will perform material from last year's "So Far So Good," the duo's fourth album which debuted at the top of Billboard's electronic album chart.

Peninsula fans of pop and electronic music will soon have the opportunity to see one of the genre's biggest artists closer than ever. On March 24, Grammy-winning and chart-topping duo The Chainsmokers will perform at Menlo Park's Guild Theatre, continuing the local venue's "Doing Good At The Guild" initiative. The venue announced the show on March 1.

Dunlevie's list of artists’ charities he wants to work with in the future includes Zac Brown’s Camp Southern Ground, Brandi Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation and Michael Franti’s Do It For The Love Foundation.

Dunlevie described this show’s dynamic — hosting an artist at the Guild, covering the venue’s costs and then giving the profits to their charity — as replicable, and is hoping to host more concerts in this series in the future.

The inspiration for the Doing Good at the Guild series came from when Dunlevie met Rateliff at a benefit concert for charity The Tipping Point about five years ago, Dunlevie said in an interview with the Weekly in 2022. Dunlevie offered to host Rateliff to raise money for The Marigold Project once the Guild Theatre was open, and Rateliff agreed on the spot.

“I’ve seen first-hand the kindness and generosity Alex Pall and Drew Taggart possess,” Drew Dunlevie, President of the Guild Theatre, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled our Doing Good At The Guild series can help them support the incredibly important work being done by Mark and his team at Youth Emerging Stronger.”

The Chainsmokers' upcoming performance comes as the second in the "Doing Good At The Guild" series, which kicked off in December 2022 with a performance from Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, benefitting Rateliff’s foundation, The Marigold Project. The concert series is intended to support nonprofit organizations artists partner with or have founded and run themselves.

The Chainsmokers 'Do Good' at the Guild Theatre

EDM and pop duo continues concert series supporting nonprofits