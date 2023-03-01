Arts

'Simply Sinatra' revives annual benefit concert tradition

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 1, 2023, 1:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Alex Perez, left, and Steve Gill perform "Simply Sinatra," a benefit concert for LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, on March 4 at Menlo School. Courtesy Steve Gill.

For about 20 years, up until the pandemic, Los Altos residents Steve and Nancy Gill and their daughter, Anne, have hosted annual fundraising concerts for LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Steve Gill, a veteran Bay Area actor and singer who founded Menlo School's Fine Arts program, organizes and performs in the shows, which also draw on the talents of former students and colleagues.

This year, after a pandemic hiatus, the Gills' benefit concert returns to the stage with "Simply Sinatra: The Loneliness of the Long Distant Singer," featuring Steve Gill and actor, director and choreographer Alex Perez. The concert takes place March 4, 7:30 p.m. at the Menlo School.

The show is a "bio-concert," highlighting not only Sinatra's music but the life of the legendary crooner. Gill and Perez are familiar faces on Bay Area stages, having performed with local companies that include Theatreworks and San Jose Stage Company.

Over the years, the Gills' performances have raised about $145,000 for the Enchanted Hills Camp, run by LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, according to a press release about the concert. The Napa-based camp offers a session for visually impaired adults who have other disabilities. Anne Gill attended the camp after becoming blind and disabled in a car accident in the late 1990s. Steve and Nancy Gill founded the benefit concerts to help support the program.

"Simply Sinatra" takes place March 4 at Menlo School's Martin Family Hall, 50 Valparaiso Ave., Atherton. Requested donation is $20. Tickets are available at lighthouse-sf.org. For more information, contact Nancy Gill at 650-948-4648 or [email protected]

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

'Simply Sinatra' revives annual benefit concert tradition

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 1, 2023, 1:21 pm

For about 20 years, up until the pandemic, Los Altos residents Steve and Nancy Gill and their daughter, Anne, have hosted annual fundraising concerts for LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Steve Gill, a veteran Bay Area actor and singer who founded Menlo School's Fine Arts program, organizes and performs in the shows, which also draw on the talents of former students and colleagues.

This year, after a pandemic hiatus, the Gills' benefit concert returns to the stage with "Simply Sinatra: The Loneliness of the Long Distant Singer," featuring Steve Gill and actor, director and choreographer Alex Perez. The concert takes place March 4, 7:30 p.m. at the Menlo School.

The show is a "bio-concert," highlighting not only Sinatra's music but the life of the legendary crooner. Gill and Perez are familiar faces on Bay Area stages, having performed with local companies that include Theatreworks and San Jose Stage Company.

Over the years, the Gills' performances have raised about $145,000 for the Enchanted Hills Camp, run by LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, according to a press release about the concert. The Napa-based camp offers a session for visually impaired adults who have other disabilities. Anne Gill attended the camp after becoming blind and disabled in a car accident in the late 1990s. Steve and Nancy Gill founded the benefit concerts to help support the program.

"Simply Sinatra" takes place March 4 at Menlo School's Martin Family Hall, 50 Valparaiso Ave., Atherton. Requested donation is $20. Tickets are available at lighthouse-sf.org. For more information, contact Nancy Gill at 650-948-4648 or [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.