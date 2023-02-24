Arts

Visual arts: City unveils inaugural King Residency sculpture; 'Wunderblock' reception at Qualia

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 24, 2023, 1:31 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

This weekend sees the inaugural celebration of a city public art program focused on equity and inclusion in Palo Alto, plus the opening reception for a unique show focused on memory at Qualia Contemporary Art.

Rayos Magos' sculpture "Te Veo, Te Escucho, Te Honro (I see you, I hear you, I honor you)" will be on view at King Plaza for the next nine months. Courtesy city of Palo Alto.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the city of Palo Alto unveils a new work created by Rayos Magos, the first artist in the city's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King artist residency program that launched in 2021.

The community event on Feb. 24, starting at 4 p.m., celebrates the installation of Magos' sculpture "Te Veo, Te Escucho, Te Honro (I see you, I hear you, I honor you)," at King Plaza in front of Palo Alto City Hall. The work will be on display for the next nine months.

"His residency, Rituals of Resilience, included a six month community engagement process sparking conversations about culture, identity, belonging, and resilience, with a special focus on amplifying voices of Latinx and BIPOC community members and mental health service providers," according to a press release about Magos' work.

Visitors to the event can meet Magos and learn more about his work, take part in artmaking activities and enjoy some acoustic music from cumbia artist Philthy Dronez.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Feb. 24, 4 p.m. at King Plaza, 250 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Paul DeMarinis Groovular Synthesis, 2019 Edison wax cylinders and players, motors, electronics, sound, and video. Courtesy Qualia Contemporary Art.

Qualia Contemporary Art marks the recent opening of its new show "Wunderblock," with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 25. The show features works that explore the theme of memory by Bay Area artists Stella Zhang and Paul DeMarinis.

Stella Zhang, Distant Memory, 2022. Mixed media, 18 x 15 x 4 inches. Courtesy Qualia Contemporary Art.

Mixed-media artist Zhang uses a variety of materials such as natural pigments, fabric and rice paper and incorporates found and collected objects. DeMarinis' pieces draw on 19th and 20th-century recording technologies.

"Throughout, the fragility and mystery of memories and their making serve as creative fodder for Zhang and DeMarinis, while the process of art-making itself becomes an exercise in remembering," according to the press release about the exhibition.

Qualia Contemporary Art celebrates the opening of "Wunderblock" Feb. 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 328 University Ave, Palo Alto. For more information, visit qualiacontemporaryart.com.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Visual arts: City unveils inaugural King Residency sculpture; 'Wunderblock' reception at Qualia

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 24, 2023, 1:31 pm

This weekend sees the inaugural celebration of a city public art program focused on equity and inclusion in Palo Alto, plus the opening reception for a unique show focused on memory at Qualia Contemporary Art.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the city of Palo Alto unveils a new work created by Rayos Magos, the first artist in the city's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King artist residency program that launched in 2021.

The community event on Feb. 24, starting at 4 p.m., celebrates the installation of Magos' sculpture "Te Veo, Te Escucho, Te Honro (I see you, I hear you, I honor you)," at King Plaza in front of Palo Alto City Hall. The work will be on display for the next nine months.

"His residency, Rituals of Resilience, included a six month community engagement process sparking conversations about culture, identity, belonging, and resilience, with a special focus on amplifying voices of Latinx and BIPOC community members and mental health service providers," according to a press release about Magos' work.

Visitors to the event can meet Magos and learn more about his work, take part in artmaking activities and enjoy some acoustic music from cumbia artist Philthy Dronez.

Feb. 24, 4 p.m. at King Plaza, 250 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Qualia Contemporary Art marks the recent opening of its new show "Wunderblock," with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 25. The show features works that explore the theme of memory by Bay Area artists Stella Zhang and Paul DeMarinis.

Mixed-media artist Zhang uses a variety of materials such as natural pigments, fabric and rice paper and incorporates found and collected objects. DeMarinis' pieces draw on 19th and 20th-century recording technologies.

"Throughout, the fragility and mystery of memories and their making serve as creative fodder for Zhang and DeMarinis, while the process of art-making itself becomes an exercise in remembering," according to the press release about the exhibition.

Qualia Contemporary Art celebrates the opening of "Wunderblock" Feb. 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 328 University Ave, Palo Alto. For more information, visit qualiacontemporaryart.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.