Residents displaced after Redwood tree falls through roof in Mountain View

A large branch from a 100-foot-tall Redwood tree fell through the roof of a multifamily residence in Mountain View early Friday morning after apparently being struck by lightning.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:42 a.m. reporting the smell of smoke coming from a tree that had fallen through the roof of a multifamily residence in the 1900 block of Rock Street, according to a fire department statement.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find that a 100-foot Redwood tree appeared to have been struck by lightning, causing a branch between 5 and 6 feet in diameter to fall through the attic of the two-story residence.

"Firefighters assessed the situation and called for a city building inspector to respond," fire officials said in a statement. "The building inspector yellow-tagged two units, meaning the property is moderately damaged to the degree that its habitability is limited."

Five residents and their two cats were displaced following the damage, and the Fire Department contacted the American Red Cross Duty Officer to connect those affected with resources. The residents all declined assistance, instead opting to stay with family and in a local hotel, the statement said.