City plans to adopt housing element in early spring

"This Housing Element cycle has been different than previous cycles due to new State laws, higher expectations, additional complexity and more uncertainty from State regulators," the city said in a Feb. 22 statement . "In addition, there are increased consequences of not adopting a Housing Element that meets these new expectations, including the loss of the City’s zoning authority over some new residential developments."

The housing element draft must also demonstrate how cities will "affirmatively further fair housing," as the state calls it -- in other words, how a city plans "to facilitate deliberate action to explicitly address, combat, and relieve disparities resulting from past patterns of segregation to foster more inclusive communities," as the California Department of Housing & Community Development puts it.

As part of the housing element, cities must create a sites inventory, which lists every property that could reasonably be developed into housing in the next eight years. Cities also have to propose programs that "increase the feasibility and density of housing," the city said.

The housing element update is a once-every-eight-years process that all jurisdictions in California are required to go through. Each city receives a regional housing needs allocation (RHNA) from the state, a quota for how many new housing units a city needs to plan to build in the next eight years.

The city of Mountain View announced that it's aiming to adopt a compliant housing element by early spring 2023. The next draft will propose some new programs to ensure it meets the state's expectations, which are more stringent this time around than past housing element cycles, the city says.

"Each of the proposed programs will be presented at future public hearings and are subject to final approval by the City Council," according to the city's Feb. 22 statement. "... The latest version of the Housing Element will be available the week before public hearings."

In order to submit a compliant housing element and maintain zoning authority, the city's planning to add a few new programs to the next draft that increase density and address fair housing requirements. These include, but are not limited to:

That loss of authority is called builder's remedy, which essentially allows developers to skirt around local zoning laws if a city is out of compliance with state housing law. Since housing element drafts were due on Jan. 31, and since the city didn't get a draft submitted on time, the door is currently open for builder's remedy projects to come forward. The city's already contending with what builder's remedy will mean for Mountain View, as is the rest of the Bay Area -- most local cities did not submit a compliant housing element by the Jan. 31 deadline.

City plans to adopt housing element in early spring