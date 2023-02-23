Mountain View police arrest two men for suspected identity theft, carrying unregistered firearm

A routine contact with a parked driver by a Mountain View police officer on Tuesday ended in the arrest of one man on suspicion of identity theft and check fraud, and another man for carrying an unregistered and loaded handgun.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 21, a Mountain View police officer on patrol duty contacted a man sitting in a U-Haul truck in the Safeway parking lot on Shoreline Boulevard.

While speaking to the man, the officer discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine, "as well as copies of drivers licenses from more than 10 states, credit cards and checks, none of which belonged to him," police said in a statement. The officer also found a printer and blank checks in the U-Haul, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and check fraud. Then, as the Mountain View officer completed arrest paperwork, the suspect requested a friend come to the department to pick up the U-Haul. When the friend arrived, officers learned he had an unregistered and loaded handgun inside his car. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and being in possession of a switchblade.

Both men were transported to the Santa Clara County Jail, police said.