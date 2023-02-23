News

Freeze warning extended through Friday as winter storm lingers

by Bay City News Service

Thu, Feb 23, 2023, 10:29 am

Forecasters extended a freeze warning for interior areas of the Bay Area another 24 hours into Friday, Feb. 24. Courtesy National Weather Service via Bay City News.

The cold storm currently moving through the Bay Area will stick around a little longer.

The National Weather Service extended its freeze warning for interior areas of another 24 hours into Friday, according to update issued just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

A winter storm warning now lasts until 11 a.m. Friday, with snow still expected at elevations above 1,500 to 2,000 feet.

Rain and snow showers will become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday at lower elevations, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday, according to the weather service.

