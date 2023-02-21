Woman killed in Mountain View hit-and-run identified as 58-year-old Blanca Vilma Perez

The woman who died after being struck in a hit-and-run in Mountain View on Feb. 9 has been identified as 58-year-old Blanca Vilma Perez of Mountain View, according to the Santa Clara County coroner’s office.

The driver involved in the collision, which occurred on eastbound El Camino Real between Clark and Escuela avenues, drove away before first responders arrived. An extensive search conducted on Feb. 9 by officers was unsuccessful, and police are still looking for the suspect.

“We also are urging the public to come forward with any information, including any video footage, of the vehicle involved in this collision,” police said in the most recent update about the incident. “After the car hit the victim, it drove eastbound on El Camino Real. Thus far, our investigators have not been able to locate the vehicle or the driver.”

The suspected car involved is described as a mid- to late-2000s Nissan sedan with passenger side damage. There is no description of the driver.

Anyone who has any information, including footage of the car involved in the collision, is asked to contact Officer Greg Ienni at [email protected]