Heavy winds leave thousands without power on the Peninsula, with outages affecting Mountain View

Blustery winds are taking out power for thousands of residents along the Peninsula Tuesday afternoon and evening, including thousands in Mountain View, according to PG&E. Some of those customers aren't expected to have their power restored until Wednesday evening.

In Mountain View's Cuernavaca neighborhood, 3,379 customers lost power just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 21, with an estimated time of restoration of Feb. 22 at 9:34 p.m. PG&E determined the cause to be weather.

A different outage across multiple neighborhoods in the city began at 7:05 p.m. and impacted 4,541 customers. According to PG&E's outage map, residents in the Monta Loma, Jackson Park and Old Mountain View neighborhoods were impacted by the outage, which the utility company believes was caused by the weather. According to the outage map, the power was restored around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Outages earlier in the afternoon in Mountain View impacted thousands in the Shoreline West neighborhood area, south of Rengstorff Park, the neighborhood near McKelvey Park and downtown. Those outages have since resolved, according to the outage map.

PG&E said widespread outages north along the Peninsula -- including Menlo Park, Atherton and Redwood City -- have been caused by the weather. The National Weather Service is reporting that wind speeds are reaching between 25 and 35 mph today, with gusts up to 65 mph. A high wind warning is in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said in a post on Twitter.