Community briefs: Booster shots still available in Mountain View, City Annual Update event and 'universal' gift cards for local businesses

But, he added, time is running out: the North County Vaccination Center, located at 435 San Antonio Road in Mountain View, will only offer booster shots until Feb. 28.

“Folks in our North County area who still haven’t gotten a COVID-19 booster should know that if they want one, they can get one: quick, convenient, easy and free,” Simitian wrote in a Feb. 8 letter to the editor.

Mountain View’s vaccination center has already ceased offering COVID-19 tests, due to the widespread availability of rapid home test kits, but Fifth District Supervisor Joe Simitian wants his constituents to know that it's not too late to get a booster shot there.

With community COVID-19 spread in decline, Santa Clara County officials announced earlier this month that its mass testing and vaccination locations will soon be closing.

“Mayor Alison Hicks and City Manager Kimbra McCarthy will provide an update on the projects underway and the plans for the year ahead,” the statement said. “Chamber President and CEO Peter Katz will serve as the moderator.”

The event will be held March 31 at the Hyatt Centric hotel in Mountain View, with breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. and the program starting at 10 a.m., the city said in a Feb. 8 statement .

The city of Mountain View and the Chamber of Commerce are coming together to host the 2023 City Annual Update, and tickets to the popular event are on sale now .

A Feb. 1 statement said the county will “continue to provide vaccination, testing and medical services to more than 225,000 patients routinely cared for through the county’s health system and provide safety net services to all those in need, regardless of payor or documentation status.”

“It’s as easy as that,” Simitian said. “And by the way, a special shout-out to the City of Mountain View and the Los Altos School District to say thanks for partnering with our county to make vaccination sites readily accessible for our residents. Well done, and much appreciated!”

The gift certificate can be purchased online from the Chamber and used at a variety of local businesses, both downtown on Castro Street and across the city. A full list of participating businesses, frequently asked questions and a link to buy a Universal Gift Card can be found here .

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to celebrate Valentine’s Day all month long by showing some love for local businesses with a Mountain View Universal Gift Card.

“We launched our strategic plan in June 2021 with both short-term and long-term sustainability in mind,” said Mayor Alison Hicks in the statement. “Our vision of Mountain View in the next several years is taking shape, with action underway to enhance livability including improving our downtown, supporting local businesses, adding housing, and creating more and better green spaces.”

This year’s theme is “Building Community Step by Step,” event organizers said. City officials will update residents on the major challenges and exciting developments facing the city, including affordable housing, the Downtown Pedestrian Mall, small business recovery, livability and sustainability, the statement said.

“Start your day with a delicious breakfast at Crepevine, check out the shopping at East West Bookstore or Books Inc and enjoy a flavorful lunch at Blue Line Pizza or the Mediterranean Grill! Indulge in an afternoon pick-me-up at 1 Oz Coffee, or a drink at Savvy Cellar,” the Chamber said, mentioning just a handful of the businesses that accept the gift card. “Visit the San Antonio Shopping Center with a movie at Showplace Icon Theater, savoring dinner at Eighty-Eight Sushi & Ramen afterwards.”

Community briefs: Booster shots still available in Mountain View, City Annual Update event and 'universal' gift cards for local businesses