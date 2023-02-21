News

Community briefs: Booster shots still available in Mountain View, City Annual Update event and 'universal' gift cards for local businesses

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 21, 2023, 11:08 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

After offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the community for more than two years, the North County Vaccination Center in Mountain View is slated to close at the end of the month. But there's still time to get a booster shot. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Mountain View vaccination site offering boosters through end of the month

With community COVID-19 spread in decline, Santa Clara County officials announced earlier this month that its mass testing and vaccination locations will soon be closing.

Mountain View’s vaccination center has already ceased offering COVID-19 tests, due to the widespread availability of rapid home test kits, but Fifth District Supervisor Joe Simitian wants his constituents to know that it's not too late to get a booster shot there.

“Folks in our North County area who still haven’t gotten a COVID-19 booster should know that if they want one, they can get one: quick, convenient, easy and free,” Simitian wrote in a Feb. 8 letter to the editor.

But, he added, time is running out: the North County Vaccination Center, located at 435 San Antonio Road in Mountain View, will only offer booster shots until Feb. 28.

Those who’d like to get boosted can schedule an appointment online at vax.sccgov.org, or call 408-970-2000.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

“It’s as easy as that,” Simitian said. “And by the way, a special shout-out to the City of Mountain View and the Los Altos School District to say thanks for partnering with our county to make vaccination sites readily accessible for our residents. Well done, and much appreciated!”

A Feb. 1 statement said the county will “continue to provide vaccination, testing and medical services to more than 225,000 patients routinely cared for through the county’s health system and provide safety net services to all those in need, regardless of payor or documentation status.”

City, Chamber to host 2023 City Annual Update

The city of Mountain View and the Chamber of Commerce are coming together to host the 2023 City Annual Update, and tickets to the popular event are on sale now.

The event will be held March 31 at the Hyatt Centric hotel in Mountain View, with breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. and the program starting at 10 a.m., the city said in a Feb. 8 statement.

“Mayor Alison Hicks and City Manager Kimbra McCarthy will provide an update on the projects underway and the plans for the year ahead,” the statement said. “Chamber President and CEO Peter Katz will serve as the moderator.”

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

This year’s theme is “Building Community Step by Step,” event organizers said. City officials will update residents on the major challenges and exciting developments facing the city, including affordable housing, the Downtown Pedestrian Mall, small business recovery, livability and sustainability, the statement said.

“We launched our strategic plan in June 2021 with both short-term and long-term sustainability in mind,” said Mayor Alison Hicks in the statement. “Our vision of Mountain View in the next several years is taking shape, with action underway to enhance livability including improving our downtown, supporting local businesses, adding housing, and creating more and better green spaces.”

Intuit is this year’s presenting sponsor, and signature sponsors include Aurora, El Camino Health, Lendlease, LinkedIn, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford, Miramar Capital and Nuro.

Shop local with a Mountain View Universal Gift Card

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to celebrate Valentine’s Day all month long by showing some love for local businesses with a Mountain View Universal Gift Card.

The gift certificate can be purchased online from the Chamber and used at a variety of local businesses, both downtown on Castro Street and across the city. A full list of participating businesses, frequently asked questions and a link to buy a Universal Gift Card can be found here.

“Start your day with a delicious breakfast at Crepevine, check out the shopping at East West Bookstore or Books Inc and enjoy a flavorful lunch at Blue Line Pizza or the Mediterranean Grill! Indulge in an afternoon pick-me-up at 1 Oz Coffee, or a drink at Savvy Cellar,” the Chamber said, mentioning just a handful of the businesses that accept the gift card. “Visit the San Antonio Shopping Center with a movie at Showplace Icon Theater, savoring dinner at Eighty-Eight Sushi & Ramen afterwards.”

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now
Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Community briefs: Booster shots still available in Mountain View, City Annual Update event and 'universal' gift cards for local businesses

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 21, 2023, 11:08 am

Mountain View vaccination site offering boosters through end of the month

With community COVID-19 spread in decline, Santa Clara County officials announced earlier this month that its mass testing and vaccination locations will soon be closing.

Mountain View’s vaccination center has already ceased offering COVID-19 tests, due to the widespread availability of rapid home test kits, but Fifth District Supervisor Joe Simitian wants his constituents to know that it's not too late to get a booster shot there.

“Folks in our North County area who still haven’t gotten a COVID-19 booster should know that if they want one, they can get one: quick, convenient, easy and free,” Simitian wrote in a Feb. 8 letter to the editor.

But, he added, time is running out: the North County Vaccination Center, located at 435 San Antonio Road in Mountain View, will only offer booster shots until Feb. 28.

Those who’d like to get boosted can schedule an appointment online at vax.sccgov.org, or call 408-970-2000.

“It’s as easy as that,” Simitian said. “And by the way, a special shout-out to the City of Mountain View and the Los Altos School District to say thanks for partnering with our county to make vaccination sites readily accessible for our residents. Well done, and much appreciated!”

A Feb. 1 statement said the county will “continue to provide vaccination, testing and medical services to more than 225,000 patients routinely cared for through the county’s health system and provide safety net services to all those in need, regardless of payor or documentation status.”

City, Chamber to host 2023 City Annual Update

The city of Mountain View and the Chamber of Commerce are coming together to host the 2023 City Annual Update, and tickets to the popular event are on sale now.

The event will be held March 31 at the Hyatt Centric hotel in Mountain View, with breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. and the program starting at 10 a.m., the city said in a Feb. 8 statement.

“Mayor Alison Hicks and City Manager Kimbra McCarthy will provide an update on the projects underway and the plans for the year ahead,” the statement said. “Chamber President and CEO Peter Katz will serve as the moderator.”

This year’s theme is “Building Community Step by Step,” event organizers said. City officials will update residents on the major challenges and exciting developments facing the city, including affordable housing, the Downtown Pedestrian Mall, small business recovery, livability and sustainability, the statement said.

“We launched our strategic plan in June 2021 with both short-term and long-term sustainability in mind,” said Mayor Alison Hicks in the statement. “Our vision of Mountain View in the next several years is taking shape, with action underway to enhance livability including improving our downtown, supporting local businesses, adding housing, and creating more and better green spaces.”

Intuit is this year’s presenting sponsor, and signature sponsors include Aurora, El Camino Health, Lendlease, LinkedIn, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford, Miramar Capital and Nuro.

Shop local with a Mountain View Universal Gift Card

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to celebrate Valentine’s Day all month long by showing some love for local businesses with a Mountain View Universal Gift Card.

The gift certificate can be purchased online from the Chamber and used at a variety of local businesses, both downtown on Castro Street and across the city. A full list of participating businesses, frequently asked questions and a link to buy a Universal Gift Card can be found here.

“Start your day with a delicious breakfast at Crepevine, check out the shopping at East West Bookstore or Books Inc and enjoy a flavorful lunch at Blue Line Pizza or the Mediterranean Grill! Indulge in an afternoon pick-me-up at 1 Oz Coffee, or a drink at Savvy Cellar,” the Chamber said, mentioning just a handful of the businesses that accept the gift card. “Visit the San Antonio Shopping Center with a movie at Showplace Icon Theater, savoring dinner at Eighty-Eight Sushi & Ramen afterwards.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.