Teen arrested in stabbing of another teen in Mountain View

Mountain View police arrested a 17-year-old student on suspicion of attempted murder after a fight that left a second teen with stab wounds on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Police said in a statement that the two students involved, both age 17, knew each other. After getting a report of a possible stabbing on the 1300 block of Bryant Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old male who claimed to have been assaulted. Police stopped a vehicle on Moorpark Way that was believed to be involved and then located another victim nearby on El Camino Real who had "multiple stab wounds," according to the statement. Both teenagers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

After an initial investigation, officers arrested the first teen and booked him into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, Mountain View police said. His name is being withheld because he is a minor.

The circumstances leading to the assault are still under investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Josh Gould at [email protected]