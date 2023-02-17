Prepare for Presidents Day service closures in Mountain View

With Presidents Day coming up on Monday, Feb. 20, some public services will be closed or operate under limited hours. View the list below to find out which local and regional agencies will be affected by the holiday.
City closures
• Mountain View Public Library: Library will be closed Monday.
• City Hall: Most city of Mountain View offices will be closed Monday.
Transportation
• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule on Monday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.
• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a regular, nonschool day schedule for the holiday. Bus routes that primarily serve local schools won't operate. The administrative offices of the San Mateo County Transit District, which manages SamTrans, will be open for the holiday. The Customer Service Center will operate with normal hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit samtrans.com.
• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate as usual, but the office will be closed. For more information, visit vta.org.
Schools
• Mountain View Whisman School District, Mountain View Los Altos Unified High School District: Schools will be closed Monday through Friday for winter break.
Federal, state offices
• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.
Comments
