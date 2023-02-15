Mountain View police: Woman dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver on El Camino Real

A pedestrian who was struck by a car Thursday, Feb. 9, in Mountain View died of her injuries over the weekend, according to an announcement from police on Feb. 14.

The victim, a woman in her late 50s, was struck around 6 a.m. on El Camino Real between Clark and Escuela avenues.

Police said the driver in the collision left the scene before first responders arrived and has not been located, despite an extensive search.

The car is described as a 2013-2015 silver Nissan Altima with passenger side damage. It was seen turning from Clark Avenue onto El Camino Real immediately before the collision. There is no description of the driver.

Anyone who may have information or possible footage of the car involved in the collision is urged to contact Officer Greg Ienni at [email protected]