News

Mountain View police: Woman dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver on El Camino Real

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2023, 8:57 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A pedestrian who was struck by a car Thursday, Feb. 9, in Mountain View died of her injuries over the weekend, according to an announcement from police on Feb. 14.

Mountain View Police Department said the victim of a hit-and-run collision Feb. 9 has died of her injuries. Photo by Michelle Le.

The victim, a woman in her late 50s, was struck around 6 a.m. on El Camino Real between Clark and Escuela avenues.

Police said the driver in the collision left the scene before first responders arrived and has not been located, despite an extensive search.

The car is described as a 2013-2015 silver Nissan Altima with passenger side damage. It was seen turning from Clark Avenue onto El Camino Real immediately before the collision. There is no description of the driver.

Anyone who may have information or possible footage of the car involved in the collision is urged to contact Officer Greg Ienni at [email protected]

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View police: Woman dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver on El Camino Real

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2023, 8:57 am

A pedestrian who was struck by a car Thursday, Feb. 9, in Mountain View died of her injuries over the weekend, according to an announcement from police on Feb. 14.

The victim, a woman in her late 50s, was struck around 6 a.m. on El Camino Real between Clark and Escuela avenues.

Police said the driver in the collision left the scene before first responders arrived and has not been located, despite an extensive search.

The car is described as a 2013-2015 silver Nissan Altima with passenger side damage. It was seen turning from Clark Avenue onto El Camino Real immediately before the collision. There is no description of the driver.

Anyone who may have information or possible footage of the car involved in the collision is urged to contact Officer Greg Ienni at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.