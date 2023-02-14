Mountain View City Council to consider adding 24-hour 'no return' rule to three-day street parking limit

Current code requires vehicles to move approximately 1,000 feet every three days to comply with the 72-hour parking limit. However, staff said in the report, “there continues to be confusion over what it means to ‘move.’

California law authorizes cities to tow any vehicle that is parked on a public street for 72 or more consecutive hours, and Mountain View has had a law to that effect on the books since 1966. Despite how long the law has been around, “the 72-hour parking limit and its requirements for compliance have been a source of confusion for Mountain View residents and visitors,” city staff wrote in a report outlining the proposed amendments, which are intended to “provide clarity.”

The Mountain View City Council is considering some tweaks to its 72-hour parking rule, which prohibits parking in the same spot for more than three days, at a meeting slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Among the proposed changes is a 24-hour "no return" rule after parking in a spot for more than 72 hours, an idea that's already causing a stir among residents.

“Nevertheless, the City Attorney’s Office recommends adding a pre-tow notice requirement to Section 19.72 that provides vehicle owners and occupants 36 hours to comply with the requirements of the 72-hour parking limit before they are towed,” the report states.

According to the report, the Mountain View Police Department already provides a warning notice before towing any vehicle for violation of the 72-hour parking limit.

“Some believe ‘move’ means the vehicle just needs to be driven 1,000 feet every three days, others believe ‘move’ means the vehicle must move to a different parking spot 1,000 feet away, and no one seems to know when a vehicle can return to the same parking spot without violating the 72-hour parking limit,” the report states. “To provide clarity, the City Attorney’s Office recommends adding a 24-hour no-return requirement that would prohibit any vehicle that has been parked in the same parking spot for a consecutive 72-hours from returning to that parking spot for 24 hours.”

While the current code imposes the three-day parking limit on “any vehicle,” vehicle is not defined. City staff propose the term “vehicle” to mean “any device by which any person or property may be propelled, moved, or drawn upon a street or highway, except a device moved exclusively by human power.”

The report states that the Mountain View Police Department already provides notice and a hearing to the registered or legal owner of any vehicle that has been towed.

The council will discuss the item at its meeting tonight, which can be attended in person at Council Chambers, located at 500 Castro Street, or watched live here .

“Before modifying the ordinance I would suggest that you consider its purpose,” former Mayor Lenny Siegel said in a written public comment. “The fact that other cities have such rules and that state law allows such restrictions does not explain why we devote police time to enforcing this ordinance.”

Mountain View City Council to consider adding 24-hour 'no return' rule to three-day street parking limit