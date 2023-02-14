Mountain View City Council to consider adding 24-hour 'no return' rule to three-day street parking limit

The Mountain View City Council is considering some tweaks to its 72-hour parking rule, which prohibits parking in the same spot for more than three days, at a meeting slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Among the proposed changes is a 24-hour "no return" rule after parking in a spot for more than 72 hours, an idea that's already causing a stir among residents.
California law authorizes cities to tow any vehicle that is parked on a public street for 72 or more consecutive hours, and Mountain View has had a law to that effect on the books since 1966. Despite how long the law has been around, “the 72-hour parking limit and its requirements for compliance have been a source of confusion for Mountain View residents and visitors,” city staff wrote in a report outlining the proposed amendments, which are intended to “provide clarity.”
Staff is proposing four distinct changes to the city code (Section 19.72):
Add 24-hour no-return requirement
Current code requires vehicles to move approximately 1,000 feet every three days to comply with the 72-hour parking limit. However, staff said in the report, “there continues to be confusion over what it means to ‘move.’
“Some believe ‘move’ means the vehicle just needs to be driven 1,000 feet every three days, others believe ‘move’ means the vehicle must move to a different parking spot 1,000 feet away, and no one seems to know when a vehicle can return to the same parking spot without violating the 72-hour parking limit,” the report states. “To provide clarity, the City Attorney’s Office recommends adding a 24-hour no-return requirement that would prohibit any vehicle that has been parked in the same parking spot for a consecutive 72-hours from returning to that parking spot for 24 hours.”
Add pre-removal notice requirement
According to the report, the Mountain View Police Department already provides a warning notice before towing any vehicle for violation of the 72-hour parking limit.
“Nevertheless, the City Attorney’s Office recommends adding a pre-tow notice requirement to Section 19.72 that provides vehicle owners and occupants 36 hours to comply with the requirements of the 72-hour parking limit before they are towed,” the report states.
Add post-tow notice and hearing requirements
The report states that the Mountain View Police Department already provides notice and a hearing to the registered or legal owner of any vehicle that has been towed.
“Nevertheless, the City Attorney’s Office recommends adding language to Section 19.72 requiring compliance with the California Vehicle Code’s post-tow notice and hearing requirements to clarify the City’s commitment to comply with constitutional due process requirements,” the report states.
Define the term “vehicle”
While the current code imposes the three-day parking limit on “any vehicle,” vehicle is not defined. City staff propose the term “vehicle” to mean “any device by which any person or property may be propelled, moved, or drawn upon a street or highway, except a device moved exclusively by human power.”
So far, correspondence from the public has largely taken issue with the amendment that proposes adding a 24-hour no return requirement.
“Before modifying the ordinance I would suggest that you consider its purpose,” former Mayor Lenny Siegel said in a written public comment. “The fact that other cities have such rules and that state law allows such restrictions does not explain why we devote police time to enforcing this ordinance.”
Siegel added that the amendment is “likely to create neighborhood antagonism by requiring people park in front of others’ houses.”
The council will discuss the item at its meeting tonight, which can be attended in person at Council Chambers, located at 500 Castro Street, or watched live here.
Comments
Rex Manor
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Road repair status for Miramonte and El Camino.
Willowgate
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Sounds like a good idea to me.
St. Francis Acres
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
With the small houses in MV (small lots, big offsets), I see most of my neighbors using the garage for storage and parking in the driveways or street. And this is not bad; more cars in the street meant much slower local traffic = safer.
With this no return, I cannot imagine what a carousel would happen to all the cars in the neighborhood. And what does it mean, that I cannot have the same friend come over for coffee twice in a row? It seems the city is going insane.
Blossom Valley
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
You would think the city would have better things to do. That apparently isn't so.
Jackson Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
It sounds like I can't park in front of my home, which seems ridiculous. What do I do with my car when I leave on a vacation? May I park it in the City Hall garage?