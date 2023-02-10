A Silicon Valley-based nonprofit is raising funds to protect a forest in Colombia forever. Here's how they're doing it

As a long time climate supporter, Vargas said he’s seen firsthand how challenging it is for non-governmental organizations (NGOs), particularly those with a conservation focus, to raise funds, despite doing such critical work to save the planet’s biodiversity.

“I’ve always been just amazed at how talented these conservationists are,” Vargas said in an interview. “They’re out there in the middle of nowhere, and they’re literally saving the planet, and nobody knows them.”

While Proyecto Tití does the boots-on-the-ground conservation work in Colombia, ReWorld helps support that mission by raising money – quickly. The concept has already raised nearly $250,000, about 25% of what Proyecto Tití needs to buy the preserve.

ReWorld was founded by Los Altos venture capital investor Chris Vargas and software engineer Prudhvi Dharmana last year. In partnership with Proyecto Tití , a Colombia-based organization that focuses on the conservation of the endangered Cotton-top tamarin, ReWorld is raising money to help purchase, reforest and protect more than 950 acres of for-sale cattle ranch land in northern Colombia, and in doing so, stop it from being sold on the open market.

ReWorld’s founders said they stay in constant contact with Rosamira Guillen, the founder of Proyecto Tití, and her team to gather data about the trees that will be planted on each acre of the preserve.

Rather than writing a check and having no idea what happens to it, donors can see the exact number of trees that will be planted on the parcel they choose to protect, the income for local families that the land protection will generate and the amount of carbon removed from the atmosphere as a result of the reforestation. Donors can even name the parcel in honor of a loved one or a cause that’s important to them.

"Every hectare of forest that we protect gives us hope for the future of primates like the cotton-top tamarins, and for other animals in the amazingly biodiverse forests of northern Colombia in which they live,” primatologist Goodall said of the project, according to ReWorld’s website.

Combining Vargas’s background as a venture capitalist and Dharmana’s experience as a computer engineer, ReWorld developed an online platform that allows individual donors to see every acre that will be included in Proyecto Tití’s future Colombian preserve, and donate money to protect specific ones.

“I always wondered, how can we help these NGOs? Instead of me going out and trying to save the world, why not just help them do whatever they do, 10 times faster,” Vargas said. “They’ve got people, they’ve got field operations, they’ve got relationships, they’re trusted, they’re known, they’re competent – but they lack capital. And that’s what I do.”

Donors can give as little as $125, which covers the purchase of a tenth of an acre. For founder Dharmana, that’s what sets ReWorld’s approach apart: Anyone who donates, no matter how big or small the amount, gets to see the direct impact the gift will make on the preserve.

ReWorld’s goal is to raise enough funds – about $1.2 million – for Proyecto Tití to purchase the land later this year. Vargas said the current land owner is excited about the project, and is cooperating with the two partner organizations to close the deal once the money is raised.

“Every time we expand the operations, we’re hiring more local people, because we have to hire people to plant the trees and monitor the trees and drive us from point A to point B, so we’re creating jobs for local communities,” Vargas said. “... I think that’s the kind of data people want, to really feel like, hey, I’m making a difference.”

Beyond the number of trees planted and the corresponding carbon reduction from the atmosphere, ReWorld is able to share a third layer of data with its donors: the impact on the local economy.

“What specimen it is, what variety it is, the spacing, how many trees they’re planting total.” Vargas said. “We get the data from Rosamira about the land, acre by acre.”

ReWorld is 100% volunteer-run right now, with both of its founders devoting time to the organization on weekends and outside of their 9-to-5 jobs. They said the partnership with Project Tití is just the beginning, and envision one day having partners across the world that can benefit from ReWorld’s technological infrastructure to raise funds for conservation projects.

“We really wanted to make this very inclusive,” Dharmana said. “Let’s say a group of friends wanted to purchase an acre. They can send a link of the particular acre that they purchase to others, and all of them together name that acre, let’s say, after their family, or after their school or organization.”

A Silicon Valley-based nonprofit is raising funds to protect a forest in Colombia forever. Here's how they're doing it

'Every hectare of forest that we protect gives us hope for the future of primates,' conservationist Jane Goodall said of the project